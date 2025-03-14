Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium Schedule IPL 2025: Complete PBKS home match list, dates & timings in IST

Punjab Kings (PBKS) will be playing their home matches at two different venues during IPL 2025. Their first four home matches will be held at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur in Chandigarh. PBKS will subsequently play their next three home games of IPL 2025 at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association (HPCA) Stadium in Dharamsala.

Punjab Kings' first home game at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala will be against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on May 4. The second home clash at the venue will be against Delhi Capitals (DC) on May 8.

PBKS, who finished ninth last year, will take on Mumbai Indians (MI) at the same venue on May 11. The first two matches in Dharamsalawill begin at 7:30 PM IST, while the third game will get underway at 3:30 PM IST.

Full list of PBKS' IPL 2025 matches at Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala with IST timings

Below is the full list of IPL 2025 matches Punjab Kings will be playing at their home ground - the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala.

Match 54: May 4, Punjab Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants, Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala (7:30 PM)

Match 58: May 8, Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals, Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala (7:30 PM)

Match 61: May 11, Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians, Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala (3:30 PM)

Full list of PBKS' IPL 2025 matches at Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur with IST timings

As mentioned earlier, Punjab Kings' first four home games of IPL 2025 will be held at the Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur. Below is the schedule for the same.

Match 18: April 5, Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals, Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur, Chandigarh (7:30 PM)

Match 22: April 8, Punjab Kings vs Chennai Super Kings, Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur, Chandigarh (7:30 PM)

Match 31: April 15, Punjab Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur, Chandigarh (7:30 PM)

Match 37: April 20, Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur, Chandigarh (3:30 PM)

