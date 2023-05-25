Former Indian batter Mohammad Kaif hailed Mumbai Indians (MI) pace sensation Akash Madhwal after his match-winning performance in the Eliminator against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG).

Madhwal bowled one of the best spells in IPL history, returning with figures of 5/5 in 3.3 overs to power MI to a crushing 81-run victory.

Speaking to Star Sports Live, the 42-year-old Kaif compared Madhwal's bowling style to the current Purple cap holder Mohammed Shami.

"Akash Madhwal bowls hard length," Kaif said. "His bowling style resembles Mohd Shami and gets the zip off the surface. What a player he has been for Mumbai Indians lately. He's looked like a mature bowler with every game he's played."

Madhwal also drew lavish praise from former left-arm pacer Irfan Pathan for his incredible bowling display in a high-pressure game.

"We have never seen an uncapped player dominate in a high-pressure game," Pathan said. "Akash Madhwal has picked up 9 wickets in the last two games. He deserves all the credit for taking MI to the Qualifier."

Winning the toss and batting first, MI posted a competitive total of 182-8 in their 20 overs, with valuable contributions from several batters.

In reply, LSG were reasonably placed at 74/3 in nine overs when Madhwal's double-wicket over, dismissing Ayush Badoni and Nicholas Pooran, completely derailed the run chase.

The Uttarakhand bowler broke several records with his sensational spell, including the best bowling figures in IPL playoff history.

Madhwal has picked up 13 wickets in seven games at an average of 12.85 and an economy rate of 7.77 runs per over since making his debut against the Punbab Kings (PBKS).

"Tennis ball cricketers are very street smart" - Ravi Shastri on Akash Madhwal's sensational bowling display against LSG

Former Indian head coach Ravi Shastri was also effusive in his praise for Mumbai Indians pacer Akash Madhwal after his scintillating performance.

Madhwal, who admittedly fine-tuned his bowling skills playing tennis-ball cricket, has shown an uncanny ability to get skid off the surface with relentless accuracy.

"Madhwal applied himself in this game brilliantly, he bowled beautifully and bowled the hard length on a slow Chepauk track," Shastri said. "He also has a good cutter. Tennis ball cricketers are very street smart and Madhwal has shown that skill on the big stage. He's a young bowler and a quick learner. It was another superb effort from this young talent."

The youngster has grown with each game and has shown a tendency to be reliable at any stage of the innings, picking up nine wickets in his last two outings for MI.

Akash Madhwal also had an impressive Syed Mushtaq Ali tournament in 2022-23 for Uttarakhand, with nine wickets in seven games at an average of 20 and an economy rate of 7.20 runs per over.

The Mumbai Indians will now take on defending champions Gujarat Titans in a mouth-watering contest in Qualifier 2 in Ahmedabad on Friday, May 26.

