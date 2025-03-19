“His commitment is unwavering” - Vikram Rathour provides crucial update on Rahul Dravid’s injury ahead of IPL 2025

Rajasthan Royals' batting coach Vikram Rathour has lauded head coach Rahul Dravid's commitment towards the franchise despite having an injured leg. The former Indian cricketer observed that the ex-captain has consistently been in touch with the players despite his ailment.

Ad

Dravid injured himself while playing cricket in Bengaluru and has been in a wheelchair along with a cast on his leg. The 52-year-old had notably also played for the Rajasthan Royals and replaced Kumar Sangakkara as the coach.

Speaking at a presser on Wednesday, Rathour said Dravid believes in dedicating himself to whatever he does and has been carrying forward the attitude from his playing to coaching days. He said, as quoted by India Today:

Ad

Trending

"Rahul sir has always been like this. Even during his playing days, he played with great enthusiasm. He has always been extremely committed to whatever he does. He has injured his leg, essentially suffering a tendon tear. But you can still see how dedicated he is. He is working closely with the players, engaging with them individually, leading group discussions, and strategising. His commitment is unwavering, and he is fully present here."

Ad

The former right-handed batter, who was India's coach, signed off his tenure by helping the Men in Blue win the T20 World Cup last year. The Karnataka-born cricketer, known as 'The Wall' had featured in 164 Tests, 344 ODIs, and a solitary T20I.

"I really enjoyed my tenure alongside him" - Vikram Rathour on Rahul Dravid

Rahul Dravid. (Image Credits: Getty)

Rathour said coaching India and an IPL franchise isn't that different, explaining:

Ad

"There isn't much of a difference. We have worked together before, and he is a brilliant coach. I really enjoyed my tenure alongside him. When we were with the Indian team, we were fortunate enough to win the World Cup. The only contrast is that the IPL is a shorter tournament, whereas Indian cricket runs throughout the year."

The Royals will open their IPL 2025 campaign against SunRisers Hyderabad on March 23 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking for fast live cricket scores? Download CricRocket and get fast score updates, top-notch commentary in-depth match stats & much more! 🚀☄️