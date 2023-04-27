"His game has transformed, but he has always had that ability" - Dwayne Bravo on Ajinkya Rahane's splendid form

Chennai Super Kings bowling coach Dwyane Bravo feels Ajinkya Rahane is one of the best local players in the IPL and has always thought he has the ability to play aggressively. Bravo reckons the right-handed batter still has a lot to offer CSK and the national team.

Rahane has grabbed the headlines with his sensational form in IPL 2023, scoring 209 runs in five innings at 52.25. The 34-year-old's strike rate of 199.04 has been eye-catching since it is way higher than his overall IPL strike rate of 123.04. The performances have also led to his return to the Indian team for the World Test Championship (WTC) final against Australia in June.

Speaking at a press conference ahead of the game against the Rajasthan Royals on Thursday in Jaipur, Bravo said the freedom CSK provides for players to express themselves has worked for Rahane. He added that he is happy with the 34-year-old's recent selection in the Indian team.

"Ajinkya Rahane is one of the best local players in India. I am a big fan of him, even when he was playing for Rajasthan Royals in his early days. So, we are happy to have him in our team. Yes, his game has transformed, but he has always had that ability," Bravo said.

"The CSK setup will allow anyone to play with freedom because we don’t really put any kind of pressure on players. Rahane has proved that he is one of the best talents that India has. And, I am happy that he has been selected in the India Test team as well to go to England. He still has a lot to offer for the Indian team and for CSK," he added.

The Maharashtra-born batter hasn't played a Test since January 2022 and was dropped from the team after a disappointing South African tour. However, his experience could prove invaluable for the Indian team.

"It depends on which team uses it wisely" - Dwayne Bravo on impact player rule

Dwayne Bravo.

Speaking about the impact player rule, the Trinidadian had a diplomatic take on it, stating:

"It depends on which team uses it wisely. You just have to accept it. It is a part of the tournament. It is an opportunity for players. For some teams, it has worked, and for some teams, it has worked against them. So, it depends on which side you are in."

The Super Kings are currently at the top of the table with 10 points in seven games.

