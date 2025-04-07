“His playing did not benefit his team in 2019” - Former Pakistan captain’s brutal attack on MS Dhoni amid CSK’s struggle in IPL 2025

Former Pakistan captain Rashid Latif believes Chennai Super Kings (CSK) wicketkeeper MS Dhoni should have walked away from the sport a long time ago. Latif's remarks came on the back of Dhoni's tepid batting display in CSK's latest loss to the Delhi Capitals (DC) on April 5.
Despite retiring from international cricket in 2020, with his last outing for India coming in the 2019 ODI World Cup, Dhoni has continued to play in the IPL. The 43-year-old was heavily criticized for coming in to bat at No. 9 in the clash against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). His 26-ball 30* in the failed run-chase against DC added fuel to the fire.
Speaking about Dhoni's struggles in a conversation with IANS, Latif said (as quoted by TOI):
"He should have left a long while back, a wicket-keeper's age is usually 35, I am an example of this. If I was on TV then I am a performer and when I don’t do it at a high level then my reputation will come down. Even if you have done it for 15 years, the younger generations will not be impressed. His playing did not benefit his team in 2019 (ODI World Cup) as well, they should have understood then."
He added:
"If you are choosing the team over one player then it is unfair to the game which is why they are getting trolled. I saw 2-3 games and the crowd gets very loud but CSK need points right now, they are at the bottom of the table and if the reason is only one or two players then you should realise the need of the hour."
Following knee surgery after the 2023 season, Dhoni has batted only in the final overs of the innings for CSK in 2024 and 2025. However, while his strike rate was over 220 in IPL 2024, he has struck at just 138.18 in the four matches in the ongoing 2025 season.
"It's my body, whether you can play or not" - MS Dhoni
MS Dhoni quashed retirement rumors that were fast-spreading during the CSK-DC clash, as the former captain's family made a rare appearance at the Chepauk Stadium to watch the action unfold. Despite being 43, Dhoni continues to be as sharp as ever behind the stumps.
However, his batting and running between the wickets have made him less impactful as an overall package for CSK.
Talking about his retirement on Raj Shamani's podcast (recorded earlier) that was released after the DC encounter, Dhoni said (via NDTV):
"I am still playing the IPL and one year at a time. I am 43, by the end of this IPL season, I will be 44 in July. So I have 10 months to decide whether I want to play one more year and it's not me deciding; it's my body, whether you can play or not."
Meanwhile, CSK have lost three consecutive games since winning their season opener against the Mumbai Indians (MI). The Men in Yellow will look to end the losing streak with a win over the Punjab Kings (PBKS) on Tuesday, April 8.
