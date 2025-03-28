"His talent is outrageous"- Social media reacts to Rajat Patidar's 51-run knock in CSK vs RCB clash of IPL 2025

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) skipper Rajat Patidar notched up a fine half-century in the IPL 2025 match against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Friday, March 28.

After being asked to bat first, RCB were off to a decent start. Patidar walked out to bat in the eighth over, with his team 76/2. He enthralled viewers by playing some stunning shots, hitting three sixes and four fours.

Patidar smashed 51 runs off 32 balls at a strike rate of 159.38. The RCB captain earned widespread praise for his impressive batting exploits. Here are some of the top reactions on X:

"Rajat patidar is the greatest thing happened to RCB this decade," wrote a fan.

"Rajat Patidar is outrageously talented - it is a pity that he came to the forefront so late in his career and even then completely froze on the test stage #CSKvsRCB His talent is outrageous," commented a fan.

"Absolutely phenomenal display of batting by Rajat Patidar! A 30-ball fifty under pressure, leading from the front. Captain's knock indeed! Chepauk is witnessing something special," posted a fan.

"Patidar is one of the best T20 batters itw. That's it. That's the tweet," chimed in yet another.

While Rajat Patidar scored a fantastic fifty, Phil Salt scored 32 runs off 16 balls. Devdutt Padikkal (27 off 14) and Tim David 22* off 8) also chipped in with impactful cameos. RCB finished at 196/7 in 20 overs. Noor Ahmad bagged a three-wicket haul and was the pick of the bowlers.

Rajat Patidar rode his luck in his stunning knock against CSK

CSK squandered as many as three chances to dismiss Patidar in the encounter. The first chance came in the 12th over when Deepak Hooda put down a sitter off Ravindra Jadeja's bowling.

Patidar gave another chance in the very next over. He played a lofted shot on the off side, and Rahul Tripathi put down a tough chance as Khaleel Ahmed missed an opportunity in the same over.

Patidar's knock finally ended in the 19th over. He got out to Matheesha Pathirana, getting caught by Sam Curran at extra cover.

