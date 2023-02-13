"Hitman & Hit-Women in MI"- Top 10 memes after Mumbai Indians assembled a star-studded squad at WPL 2023 Auction

Mumbai Indians (MI) made astute buys and assembled a well-balanced squad at the inaugural Women's Premier League auction (WPL 2023 Auction) on Monday, February 13, in Mumbai. Indian captain Harmanpreet Kaur was their first signing of the day from the first marquee set.

MI also bid strongly for Smriti Mandhana, who became the first-ever women's player to go under the hammer during the WPL auction 2023. However, they lost the bidding battle against RCB, who signed the prolific Indian opening batter for a record bid of ₹3.40 crore.

The Mumbai franchise immediately made up for it by going all out for Harmanpreet Kaur, who entered the auction after Mandhana. They fought off competition from multiple franchises to sign her for ₹1.80 crores.

They also bid aggressively for star England all-rounder Natalie Sciver-Brunt and procured her services with a massive paycheck of ₹3.20 crores. She ended up as the joint second-most expensive player, along with Gujarat's Ashleigh Gardner.

MI then beefed up their side by adding talented international players like Pooja Vastrakar, Amelia Kerr, Heather Graham, Hayley Mathews, and Yastika Bhatia. They also signed quite a few unknown domestic players during the fag end of the auction.

Enthusiastic Mumbai Indians fans were satisfied with the squad constructed by their favorite franchise ahead of WPL 2023. They also pointed out that MI now possess Indian captains in both their men's (Rohit Sharma) and women's teams (Harmanpreet Kaur).

They expressed the same emotions by sharing intriguing memes on social media platforms. Here are some of the best reactions:

Mumbai Indians' full squad for WPL 2023

Harmanpreet Kaur, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Amelia Kerr, Pooja Vastrakar, Yastika Bhatia, Heather Graham, Issy Wong, Amanjot Kaur, Dhara Gujjar, Shaika Ishaque, Hayley Matthews, Chloe Tryon, Humaira Kazi, Priyanka Bala, Sonam Yadav, Jintimani Kalita, Neelam Bisht.

Do you think Mumbai Indians can go all the way and win the trophy this season? Give your views in the comments section.

