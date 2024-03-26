"Hitting six on debut against Rashid Khan is not cup of tea for everyone" - Fans hail Sameer Rizvi for sparkling cameo on IPL debut vs GT

Chennai Super Kings' (CSK) newest recruit, Sameer Rizvi, thrilled the home fans with a sparkling cameo on his IPL debut in their second game against Gujarat Titans (GT) on Tuesday, March 26.

The defending champions acquired Rizvi for a whopping ₹8.4 crore in the mini-auction. While Rizvi was part of the playing XI for CSK's season opener against Royal Challengers Bengaluru, he did not get the opportunity to wield his willow.

In the ongoing clash, the youngster came to bat in the penultimate over and immediately took on ace spinner Rashid Khan. Rizvi smashed a magnificent six with a slog sweep off his very first delivery and followed it with another maximum off the final ball of the over.

His quick-fire cameo finally ended in the final over when a well-timed shot found the long-on fielder. However, with a six-ball 14, Rizvi showcased his big-hitting skills that made him such an expensive buy in the auction.

The right-handed batter boasts incredible T20 numbers, with an average of almost 50 at a strike rate of 134.70 in 12 games.

Rizvi's incredible cameo had fans on Twitter praising the IPL debutant for the ability to take on arguably the world's best T20 bowler, Rashid Khan.

CSK post a massive total on the board against GT

CSK continued their imperious batting form against GT following the win in the season opener against RCB.

After being asked to bat, they got off to a fantastic start, thanks to a scintillating 46 off 20 by Rachin Ravindra. The southpaw smashed six boundaries and three maximums to provide CSK with the early impetus.

Skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad anchored the innings with a well-compiled 36-ball 46 before the big-hitting Shivam Dube took over. The tall left-hander smashed five sixes and two fours in a brutal 51 off 23 balls to help CSK cross the 200 mark.

They finally finished at 206/6 in 20 overs, thanks to the late flurry by Sameer Rizvi and a boundary by Ravindra Jadeja.

Rashid Khan picked up two wickets for GT but proved expensive, going for 49 runs in his four overs.

In reply, GT lost their captain Shubman Gill and fellow opener Wriddhiman Saha off the bowling of Deepak Chahar and are 38/2 after five overs. The 2022 champions have an uphill task on their hands if they are to make it two in two after their win against Mumbai Indians.