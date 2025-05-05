“Hope he doesn’t become even more stubborn” - Former India batter’s huge remark on Rishabh Pant after another failure in PBKS vs LSG IPL 2025 match

Former Indian batter Ambati Rayudu urged struggling Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) skipper Rishabh Pant to accept his batting failures rather than becoming more stubborn after another low score in the IPL 2025 clash against the Punjab Kings (PBKS) at Dharamsala on Sunday, May 4. Pant endured a dismal outing with the bat, scoring a 17-ball 18 in LSG's 37-run defeat.
With the side chasing 237 for victory, the southpaw entered the crease as early as the third over. However, he threw away a solid start with another tame dismissal off the bowling of Azmatullah Omarzai.
After becoming the most expensive buy in IPL history at the 2025 auction, Pant has failed to live up to expectations thus far this season.
Speaking about Pant's poor showing on ESPN Cricinfo, Rayudu said (0:24):
"At this point in time, I am feeling very sorry for him because he has not been changing his batting order, nor his approach. He's being stubborn about how he wants to go about things. It's not working in his favor at the moment. It happens in this sport and he's going through a very, very bad patch. It can happen to anybody. I just hope that he takes this learning and improves on it and doesn't become even more stubborn."
He continued:
" Just accept the fact that he is struggling and also start doing things a little differently. Prepare every day, that's all you can do."
Pant has scored just 128 runs in 11 matches at an average of 12.80 and a strike rate of 99.22, with a lone half-century.
LSG on the brink of elimination after another Rishabh Pant failure
Rishabh Pant's continued failures have played a massive role in LSG's recent downfall on the IPL 2025 points table. After starting the season with four wins in their first six matches, LSG's performances have trended south.
The side has lost three consecutive outings and four out of their last five to fall to seventh on the standings with five wins in 11 games. With their playoff hopes slipping away, LSG will have to win their remaining three matches and possibly hope for a few other results to work in their favor.
After qualifying for the playoffs in 2022 and 2023, LSG missed a top-four finish last season.
They will take on the in-form Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in their next encounter at Lucknow on Friday, May 9.
