Australia and Delhi Capitals (DC) opener David Warner recently joked about being eligible to attain an Aadhar card after the cricketer's recent ad shoot with iconic Indian filmmaker SS Rajamouli. Warner is currently in India, representing DC in IPL 2024.

Over the years, the Aussie cricketer has developed a massive fan base in the country, especially in Hyderabad and other parts of South India. Warner also keeps sharing face swap videos using templates from many famous movies, "Pushpa" majorly, among others, on Instagram, entertaining his Indian fans.

David Warner also shot an advertisement with SS Rajamouli, donning a role from his movie Baahubali. The southpaw took to his official Instagram handle and shared a few pictures from the shoot. He also expressed gratitude for the opportunity and the love from his Indian fans by writing:

"Playing in India has introduced me to many things but if I had to pick a favorite it would be the films. Pushpa, Baahubali, RRR...I’ve lost count of how many times I’ve watched these legendary films (and even edited myself in those 😂)

So getting the chance to pay homage to my favorite films was an absolute blast. Thank you legend @ssrajamouli & @cred_club for making this happen 🙏 Hope I’m eligible to get an aadhar card now 😂😂

David Warner has failed to perform consistently for DC in IPL 2024 so far

David Warner has not managed to perform consistently for Delhi Capitals this season. He only scored 166 runs across 6 games at an average of 27 and hit a solitary half-century. The 37-year-old got starts in a couple of games but has failed to convert them.

His inability to set up the tone at the top has affected DC's performances this season. They are currently reeling at the ninth spot in the points table, securing only two wins from six games.

DC will next face Gujarat Titans (GT) on April 17 at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.