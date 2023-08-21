Former Indian cricketer Abhishek Nayar praised ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah for his outstanding spell in the second T20I against Ireland in Dublin. In only his second game back from an 11-month injury layoff, Bumrah finished with figures of 2/15 in his four overs on Sunday, August 20.

Bumrah also marshaled the troops manfully as the skipper, leading India to an unassailable 2-0 series lead. The 29-year-old also impressed in his first game back during the opening game, with miserly figures of 2/24 in his four overs.

Speaking to Jio Cinema post-game, Nayar felt that Bumrah's impressive return to peak form enhances Indian hopes massively for the upcoming ODI World Cup.

"I think the Indian management and everyone in India will be extremely happy watching Bumrah bowl. I think somewhere the hope of winning the ODI World Cup has gone from 100 per cent to 110 per cent," said Nayar.

Nayar further praised Bumrah for his choice of overs and execution in the second T20I.

"He opened his bowling with 140 (kmph) just tells how eager he is. Bumrah spoke in the last game about the outfield being wet, this time around, he was on point from ball one. Bowled just one over in the powerplay but then used himself very differently (12t, 17th, 20th)," added Nayar.

"So, I think just in terms of his execution, he was 10 on 10. You could see his ball tailing in, you could see his ball seam in with the angle. We saw him using the off cutter and the leg cutter as well in the 2nd T20I," concluded Nayar.

Bumrah also surpassed all-rounder Hardik Pandya as India's 3rd highest wicket-taker in the T20I format, with 74 scalps in 62 games.

With his maiden over in the final over of the Ireland innings, Bumrah joined fellow Indian pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar in second place for the most maiden overs bowled (10) in T20Is.

"You are not doing yourself 100 percent justice if you are playing with so many expectations" - Jasprit Bumrah

Bumrah has been among India's most valuable players since his debut in 2016.

Indian skipper Jasprit Bumrah felt it paramount to keep the massive expectations aside when competing on the field. The ace pacer has been among the best performers since his debut in 2016, with 323 across formats at a stunning average of 22.32.

"I am feeling good. It is tough to pick an XI. Great headache to have. Everyone is eager. Everyone is confident. All of us wanted to play for India. Eventually, everyone has to work their way up. If you play with a baggage of expectation, you are under pressure. You have to keep those expectations aside. You are not doing yourself 100 percent justice if you are playing with so many expectations," he said.

Bumrah's outstanding return to the side augurs well for Team India as they head to the Asia Cup and the World Cup following the ongoing Ireland series.

The final T20I will be played at the same venue on Wednesday, August 23.