"Hoping to get a game, perform there and be a regular for India"- Shivam Mavi

Shivam Mavi is hopeful of getting a game and making his debut for India in the upcoming three-match T20I series against Sri Lanka from January 3. The Uttar Pradesh pacer has performed exceptionally well in domestic cricket and has received an arguably well-deserved call-up to the T20I squad.

The 24-year-old will potentially make his debut under the leadership of Hardik Pandya, who himself has been brilliant as a leader. The all-rounder could well be India's full-time T20I captain in the near future and Mavi is excited to play under his leadership.

Speaking to PTI, here's what Shivam Mavi had to say about Pandya:

"As a captain Hardik bhai is very shrewd and a master tactician. He knows exactly whom to bowl when and whom to promote in the batting order. I know it is not going to be easy for me but I am just hoping to get a game, perform there and be a regular for India."

He also lauded Pandya for leading the Gujarat Titans to the IPL title in their maiden season.

"Hardik Pandya supports every player," he added. "He is a great leader. It is very difficult to be the IPL champions in the first outing but he managed to do it. He led Gujarat Titans from the front and became champions. He is a calm leader but took some bold decisions."

Shivam Mavi on being picked by GT in IPL 2023 auction

Mavi was in high demand during the IPL 2023 auction and was eventually picked up by the Gujarat Titans for a whopping INR 6 crore. Here's what he had to say about his price tag and the opportunity to play for the defending champions:

"Yes, I was expecting something around Rs 5 and 6 crore. It is a result of my consistent performances. I always wanted to be in GT because I have heard that their management is very good. GT has Hardik bhai and (Ashish) Nehra bhai, the two best thinkers of the game."

India’s squad for Sri Lanka T20Is: Hardik Pandya (C), Ishan Kishan (WK), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav (VC), Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Sanju Samson, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Harshal Patel, Umran Malik, Shivam Mavi, Mukesh Kumar.

