How to buy tickets for CSK vs MI IPL 2025 match on March 23?

Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians will face off in a much-awaited IPL 2025 match on Sunday, March 23, at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. The ticket sales for the grand clash will start on Wednesday, March 19.

Tickets for home matches of Chennai Super Kings have always been in high demand as they boast one of the most passionate fanbases in the league.

This year, Chennai Super Kings have partnered with online ticketing platform District by Zomato for the ticket sales of their home matches. The tickets for the clash between MI and CSK on March 23 are available on the District website and application. You can buy the tickets here.

What is the price of tickets for the IPL 2025 match between CSK and MI?

Chennai Super Kings issued a media release to confirm that the price range for the tickets of their home match against Mumbai Indians will be from ₹1,700 to ₹7,500. Here is the stand-wise break-up of prices:

Stand C/D/E Lower - ₹1,700

Stand I/J/K Upper - ₹2,500

Stand I/J/K Lower - ₹4,000

Stand C/D/E Upper - ₹3,500

KMK Terrace - ₹7,500

The cheapest ticket is for the seats in C, D and E Lower Blocks, costing ₹1,700. The most expensive ticket is for the KMK Terrace seats, costing ₹7,500 per ticket. It is pertinent to note that the online booking platform may charge extra fees from the users while booking the tickets.

Nevertheless, fans should expect a packed house at the MA Chidambaram Stadium when the Chennai Super Kings take on the Mumbai Indians. It is a Sunday evening, and the rivalry between CSK and MI has been one of the most iconic rivalries in IPL history. It will be exciting to see if CSK can start their campaign with a victory in front of their home fans.

