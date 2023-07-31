“How can they behave in such a manner?” - Kapil Dev terms Gautam Gambhir-Virat Kohli spat in IPL as painful

Former India captain Kapil Dev described the ugly verbal spat with Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 as painful to watch. He urged the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to groom players to be good citizens so that such incidents can be reduced in the future.

Kohli and Gambhir had a go at each other after the IPL 2023 clash between Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in Lucknow on May 1. Kohli and LSG cricketer Naveen-ul-Haq were involved in a heated exchange during the match and the emotions spilled over after the game as Kohli and Gambhir nearly came to blows.

In an interview with The Week magazine, Kapil shared his views on the shocking Gambhir-Kohli fight.

“They (BCCI) have to groom players to be good citizens also. What happened between Gautam Gambhir and Virat Kohli in the IPL, it was painful for me. My two most important people - Virat Kohli, one of the top batters in the world; Gambhir is now a member of Parliament - how can they behave in such a manner? But sportsmen do lose their mind, from Pelé to Don Bradman to all people,” he said.

Gambhir and Kohli have not been best of friends in the past as well. They were involved in an on-field spat during IPL 2023 as well.

“IPL is a great thing but can spoil you also” - Kapil Dev

During the interview, Kapil also shared his thoughts on BCCI’s million-dollar baby, the IPL. While admitting that the T20 league has brought in a lot of positives in Indian cricket, he lamented that the tournament has also pampered players.

"God is kind; it's not as if I never got injured. But today, they are playing 10 months in a year. Give a benefit of doubt to that, but everybody has to look after themselves. IPL is a great thing but IPL can spoil you also. Because a little bit of injuries and you will play in IPL. A little bit of injuries, you won't play for India. You would take a break. I'm being very open about it,” Kapil explained.

“If today, you have resources, money, but you don't have three or five-year calendars. There's something wrong with cricket board there," the 64-year-old added.

Meanwhile, India are currently on a tour of the West Indies. They lost the second ODI and will look to clinch the series in the decider on August 1.