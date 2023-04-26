How does the IPL 2023 points table look at the halfway mark of the league stage?

The Indian Premier League 2023 (IPL 2023) has reached its halfway mark of the league stage, with all teams having played seven games each. Here is how the IPL 2023 Points Table looks at the halfway mark:

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are atop the IPL 2023 points table with 10 points. They have registered five wins and a couple of losses in the ongoing edition and have a Net Run Rate (NRR) of 0.662.

Meanwhile, defending champions Gujarat Titans (GT) are second with as many points as the MS Dhoni-led side. The Titans have an NRR of 0.580 and this separates them from the Chennai-based franchise.

The Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), with eight points each, are placed third & fourth in the points table with an NRR of 0.844 and 0.547, respectively.

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) also have eight points each this season, with four wins and three losses in IPL 2023. RCB have an NRR of -0.008, while PBKS' NRR is -0.162.

Up next in the points table are Mumbai Indians (MI) with three wins and four losses. With six points this season, they find themselves in seventh position with a Net Run Rate of -0.620.

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Delhi Capitals (DC) have four points each, having won only a couple of games each so far this season. They are placed eighth, ninth and 10th, respectively, in the points table with five losses each in IPL 2023.

IPL 2023: Team Stats

Chennai Super Kings

Matches Won (Home): 2

Matches Won (Away): 3

Matches Won Batting First: 3

Matches Won Bowling First: 2

Highest Score: 235/4 vs KKR

Delhi Capitals

Matches Won (Home): 1

Matches Won (Away): 1

Matches Won Batting First: 1

Matches Won Bowling First: 1

Highest Score: 172 vs MI

Gujarat Titans

Matches Won (Home): 2

Matches Won (Away): 3

Matches Won Batting First: 2

Matches Won Bowling First: 3

Highest Score: 207/6 vs MI

Kolkata Knight Riders

Matches Won (Home): 1

Matches Won (Away): 1

Matches Won Batting First: 1

Matches Won Bowling First: 1

Highest Score: 207/7 vs GT

Lucknow Super Giants

Matches Won (Home): 2

Matches Won (Away): 2

Matches Won Batting First: 2

Matches Won Bowling First: 2

Highest Score: 213/9 vs RCB

Mumbai Indians

Matches Won (Home): 1

Matches Won (Away): 2

Matches Won Batting First: 1

Matches Won Bowling First: 2

Highest Score: 201/6 vs PBKS

Punjab Kings

Matches Won (Home): 1

Matches Won (Away): 3

Matches Won Batting First: 3

Matches Won Bowling First: 1

Highest Score: 214/8 vs MI

Rajasthan Royals

Matches Won (Home): 1

Matches Won (Away): 3

Matches Won Batting First: 3

Matches Won Bowling First: 1

Highest Score: 203/5 vs SRH

Royal Challengers Bangalore

Matches Won (Home): 3

Matches Won (Away): 1

Matches Won Batting First: 3

Matches Won Bowling First: 1

Highest Score: 218/8 vs CSK

Sunrisers Hyderabad

Matches Won (Home): 1

Matches Won (Away): 1

Matches Won Batting First: 1

Matches Won Bowling First: 1

Highest Score: 228/4 vs KKR

