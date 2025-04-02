"How Kohli counters it is another fascinating aspect" - Irfan Pathan on the battle to watch out for in RCB vs GT IPL 2025 clash

Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan feels that the battle between Virat Kohli and Mohammed Siraj will be the one to watch out for. Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) host the Gujarat Titans (GT) in Bengaluru on Wednesday, April 2, in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025.

Siraj was released by RCB ahead of the IPL 2025 mega auction and was acquired by the Gujarat Titans. Therefore, he will now be up against Kohli when the two teams clash.

While there is the aspect of emotions, Irfan Pathan believes that it will be an intense battle between the former RCB teammates. Pathan said that Siraj will have to bowl well, and take advantage of Kohli's weakness outside the off-stump line.

"A solid emotion is attached to this game, which is Mohammed Siraj's return to the Chinnaswamy stadium, but in a jersey that is not red in colour. The battle I am looking forward to is Virat Kohli vs Mohammed Siraj. Siraj will need to bowl out of his boots. He is well aware he can bowl that line outside off to him. How Kohli counters it is another fascinating aspect of it," he said on his YouTube channel (via Hindustan Times).

Siraj will also be aware of the conditions, having played at the Chinnaswamy during his six-year stint with RCB. It will be an interesting battle to watch as the two come up against each other.

Irfan Pathan speaks of other player battles ahead of RCB vs GT IPL 2025 game

While the match-up between Kohli and Siraj will be the centre of attraction, Irfan Pathan also highlighted a few other key players battles to look out for in this contest.

He believes that the match-up between RCB pacer Josh Hazlewood and GT skipper Shubman Gill will be key. Hazlewood is in great form, having picked up five wickets from two games in IPL 2025 so far.

"Josh Hazlewood has bowled 48 balls thus far in the IPL but not one has hit the stumps. If Shubman Gill faces a good length ball, his strike-rate reads 100, but if the same length becomes short, his strike-rate and average both will soar to 150. This is a key match-up," he said.

Irfan Pathan further spoke about how the battle between GT spinner Rashid Khan and explosive RCB batters such as Tim David and Liam Livingstone could be crucial to decide where this game goes. He added:

"How Rashid against David and Livingstone is set up could decide the outcome of this game. Chinnaswamy doesn't offer much turn. Rashid is a champion bowler. He picked up 2 wickets for 10 runs in the last match but he didn't finish his quota of 4 overs. He would be eager to perform."

Ahead of their first home game, RCB are unbeaten, having won both their away games against Kolkata Knight Riders and Chennai Super Kings.

