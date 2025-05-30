“How many days will it go on for?” - Former India all-rounder on RCB potentially ending 18-year drought in IPL 2025

Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan has said that if Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) win their maiden IPL title, there should be no limit to the celebrations among the fans of the franchise. The 40-year-old said that if the Rajat Patidar-led side won the title on Tuesday, June 3, he would feel happy for the loyal fan base.

RCB qualified for the IPL 2025 final by beating Punjab Kings by eight wickets in Qualifier 1 in Mullanpur on Thursday, May 29.

"I want to ask RCB fans. If the team wins the IPL, how will you celebrate? And how many days will it go on for? Or would there be no limit to it? There should be no limits because you (the fans) deserve it," Pathan said on his YouTube channel.

Pathan admired how the RCB fan base had supported the team for the last 18 years. He added that he would follow the celebrations if RCB win the title on June 3.

"I understand there is an important final stll to be played. But if I feel happy if RCB win the IPL, it would be for you fans. The loyal fans, who have supported the team for 18 seasons. As they say, "dont let it go. Hang on tight". You are just like that. If you feel happy, I would be happier. I would follow the celebrations myself, but do tell me how long you would celebrate," he said.

RCB await their IPL 2025 final opponent as three teams look to enter summit clash

The win in Qualifier 1 on Thursday over Punjab Kings (PBKS) has helped Royal Challengers Bengaluru progress through to the IPL 2025 final. One of the three other qualified teams- Mumbai Indians (MI), Gujarat Titans (GT) and PBKS- will look to join them in the title clash on June 3.

MI will play GT in the eliminator clash on Friday, May 30. The winner will take on PBKS in the second qualifier in Ahmedabad on Sunday, June 1. The winner of that match will take on RCB in the final in Ahmedabad on Tuesday, June 3.

