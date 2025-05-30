PBKS vs RCB, Qualifier 1 (29/5): Who won yesterday’s IPL 2025 match?

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) beat Punjab Kings (PBKS) by eight wickets in yesterday's IPL 2025 Qualifier 1 match at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur. Courtesy of their emphatic performance, RCB reached their first final since 2016. As of PBKS, they will get another shot at the final in Qualifier 2 on June 1.

Bowling first after winning the toss, Bengaluru came up with an exceptional performance to roll over Punjab for 101 in 14.1 overs as Josh Hazlewood (3-21) and Suyash Sharma (3-17) were exceptional. RCB were aided by some atrocious stroke selection from PBKS batters. In the chase, Bengaluru romped home in 10 overs as Phil Salt smashed 56* off 27 balls.

Sent into bat, Punjab lost half their side for 50 inside seven overs. Priyansh Arya (7) chipped a catch off Yash Dayal to cover. Prabhsimran Singh (18) slammed Bhuvneshwar Kumar for a couple of boundaries, but was caught behind attempting another slog.

Skipper Shreyas Iyer (2) perished in similar fashion. He tried to slog Josh Hazlewood, but only managed a nick to the keeper. Josh Inglis (4) then top-edged a pull off Hazlewood. PBKS were five down when Nehal Wadhera (8) chopped one onto his stumps off Dayal’s bowling.

Shashank Singh (3) was cleaned up by Suyash as he attempted an ugly hoick off a googly. In the same over, Impact Player Musheer Khan was trapped lbw for a duck. Marcus Stoinis (26 off 17) played a couple of impressive strokes before he too was knocked over by a wrong'un from Suyash.

There wasn’t much resistance from the lower order as Harpreet Brar (4) and Azmatullah Omarzai (18) perished to Romario Shepherd and Hazlewood respectively.

Chasing 102, Salt and Virat Kohli (12) added 30 in 3.2 overs before the latter was caught behind off Kyle Jamieson, nicking one that bounced a little extra outside off stump. Mayank Agarwal perished to Musheer for 19.

At the other end, though, Salt was in cruise control. He took on Jamieson in the last over of the powerplay and clubbed him for 4,4,6. Skipper Rajat Patidar (15* off 8) brought up victory in style, slamming Musheer for a maximum to deep midwicket.

PBKS vs RCB, Qualifier 1: Who won Player of the Match in yesterday's IPL 2025 match?

Hazlewood and Suyash were brilliant for RCB with the ball, claiming three wickets each. Dayal (2-26) also bowled a probing spell. In the chase, Salt hammered a quick-fire half-century. For PBKS, it was a forgettable game.

Suyash was named Player of the Match for his superb spell of 3-17.

