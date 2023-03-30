How many marks did Virat Kohli score in his Class 10 examination?

Team India and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) batter Virat Kohli on Thursday, March 30, shared a picture of his class 10 marksheet (Secondary School Examination) on the Koo app. Immediately after he uploaded a snap of his marksheet, the picture went viral on social media.

The former India captain has often underplayed his academic performance. However, a glance at his Class 10 Central Board of Secondary Examination (CBSE) marksheet demonstrates that he wasn’t bad in studies at all.

Kohli’s marksheet reveals that he scored 83 marks in English, 75 in Hindi, 51 in Mathematics, 55 in Science and Technology, 81 in Social Science and 74 in introductory IT.

Speaking of his positional grade, he secured A1 in English, B1 in Hindi, C2 in Mathematics, C1 in Science and Technology, A2 in Social Science and C2 in Introductory IT.

While sharing the marksheet on the Koo app, the star cricketer stressed the importance of sports in building character and pushed for the same to be included in marksheets. The 34-year-old wrote:

"It's funny how the things that add the least to your marksheet, add the most to your character. #LetThereBeSport."

A screen grab of Virat Kohli’s marksheet shared on the Koo app. Pic: Koo

Incidentally, another Indian cricketing legend, Sachin Tendulkar, had also opined that sports should be introduced as a subject in schools from kindergarten.

While attending a rural sports event back in 2018, Tendulkar had commented:

“I feel sports should be introduced as a subject from kindergarten. That’s my dream.”

He also batted for more women to take up sports and added:

“Women make the backbone of the family and should also be promoted in sports.”

Iceland Cricket @icelandcricket It's more important to be good at the university of life than go to university. If your grades aren't top notch in mathematics and science, try batting. That's what Virat did and everything worked out just fine. It's more important to be good at the university of life than go to university. If your grades aren't top notch in mathematics and science, try batting. That's what Virat did and everything worked out just fine. https://t.co/4ytyAp6By0

In the past, many former Indian stalwarts like Rahul Dravid and VVS Laxman have also urged cricket fans not to ignore their studies completely even if they are pursuing a career in the sport.

When and where did Virat Kohli clear his Class 10 examination from?

As mentioned in his marksheet, Kohli attended the Saviour Convent Secondary School in Paschim Vihar, New Delhi. The result is dated 28-05-2004.

The Delhi youngster quickly rose through the ranks of junior cricket and went on to lead India to victory in the U-19 World Cup in 2008 in Malaysia.

The talented batter was fast-tracked into the Indian team and made his international debut in the same year in an ODI against Sri Lanka in Dambulla.

Pari @BluntIndianGal Rare picture of Virat Kohli's marksheet from 2004. How he proved the things that add the least to your marksheet, add the most to your character Rare picture of Virat Kohli's marksheet from 2004. How he proved the things that add the least to your marksheet, add the most to your character ❤️ https://t.co/xCHWUBCjas

Renowned as a world-class batter today, he is at No. 6 on the list of all-time leading getters in international cricket.

In 497 matches across the three formats of the game, Kohli has amassed 25322 runs at an average of 53.53, with 75 hundreds and 130 fifties.

Poll : 0 votes