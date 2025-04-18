How many overs need to be bowled for a result in today's RCB vs PBKS IPL 2025 match

The 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) contest between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) is yet to begin at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium due to rain making an appearance for the first time this season. Both sides are in the dressing room with the toss yet to take place. A match with reduced overs is on the cards, considering the forecast for the rest of the evening.

Ad

No overs have been cut so far, but it could be the case if the rain does not relent in the coming hours. The playing conditions have the provision to start the game as late as 10:54 PM, almost three and a half overs after the scheduled start. As far as the minimum number of overs that need to be bowled for a result, the IPL regulations dictate that both sides have to bowl at least five overs.

Ad

Trending

"The revision of the number of overs should ensure, whenever possible, that both teams have the opportunity of batting for the same number of overs. The team batting second shall not bat for a greater number of overs than the first team unless the latter completed its innings in less than its allocated overs. To constitute a match, a minimum of 5 overs have to be bowled to the team batting second subject to a result not being achieved earlier," the IPL 2025 playing conditions dictate (Under Article 13.7.2).

Ad

If it does come to that, the cut-off time for the toss is 10:41 PM. At the time of writing, the rain is yet to subside completely in Bengaluru. Players from both camps are mingling in the dressing room as they wait for the conditions to improve.

The last time an IPL match was called off at the Chinnaswamy Stadium was in 2019

A lot has been made about the famous sub-air drainage system in place, and for good reason. It has allowed for matches to take place even after a relentless downpour. RCB's home encounters against the Gujarat Titans (GT) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in 2023 and 2024, respectively, were threatened to be called off due to inclement weather. But the drainage system ensured a full match on both occasions.

The last time an IPL match was called off at the venue was during the 2019 edition, when RCB hosted the Rajasthan Royals (RR). A five-over per side clash was scheduled, but the teams had to share points after rain returned during the fourth over of the run chase.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Gokul Nair . Know More