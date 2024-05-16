How many overs need to be bowled for a result in today’s SRH vs GT IPL 2024 match?

Rain continues to make a significant impact in the latter stages of the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL). Heavy showers in Hyderabad have affected the start of the scheduled clash between the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) and the Gujarat Titans (GT) on Thursday, May 16.

Although the rain has receded in the last hour or so, the forecast for the evening is not looking entirely promising. The match had huge ramifications in the playoff race as it involved SRH. It is to be noted that GT have already been knocked out of the tournament, and their previous scheduled home clash against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) was also a washout.

The covers, which were being slowly removed, have been put back on following the heavy cloud cover that has formed. There is still a long way to go before the match begins losing overs or the prospect of a washout comes up. As with all the other matches in the league, a minimum of five overs has to be bowled across either innings for the match to have a definitive result.

Section 13.7.2.1.2 of the IPL 2024 playing condition states that:

"The revision of the number of overs should ensure, whenever possible, that both teams have the opportunity of batting for the same number of overs. The team batting second shall not bat for a greater number of overs than the first team unless the latter completes its innings in less than its allocated overs. To constitute a match, a minimum of 5 overs have to be bowled to the side batting second, subject to a result not being achieved earlier," the rule mentions.

Furthermore, the rules of the competition state that the points will be shared between the teams if no play is possible at all.

Toss has been delayed for the SRH vs GT encounter due to bad weather

The first step of the delay has already taken place with the toss being officially delayed. Although it is not raining now, the venue has taken a beating from the relentless rain throughout the day and will take a while before being ready for play. Additionally, since further rain is also expected, it might be a while before the toss is conducted.

GT and SRH skippers Shubman Gill and Pat Cummins, respectively, were updated on the situation by the match referee, and all the players can do now is wait.

If the match is washed out, then it takes SRH to 15 points, with one match to spare. This dampens their hopes of playing Qualifier 1 in the playoffs and having two shots at making it to the final.