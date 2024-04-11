How many times has Jasprit Bumrah dismissed Virat Kohli in the IPL?

Mumbai Indians (MI) speedster Jasprit Bumrah got the better of Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) batter Virat Kohli once again in the Indian Premier League (IPL). The ace batter departed for just three runs off nine deliveries in the high-profile clash between the two sides at the Wankhede Stadium on Thursday.

After a couple of dot balls against his national teammate worsened Kohli's start with the bat after MI opted to bowl first. The right-arm batter tried to pull a length delivery from Bumrah, but could only get a faint edge. The catch was claimed by Ishan Kishan behind the stumps.

Bumrah famously dismissed Virat Kohli to get going on his IPL debut in the 2013 edition. The right-arm pacer's 100th IPL wicket also turned out to be the former RCB skipper during the 2020 season in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Bumrah has dismissed Kohli a total of five times in the IPL, including the most recent dismissal. After claiming the ace batter's wicket on his debut, it took Bumrah six years to get his wicket again.

Kohli lost his wicket to Bumrah in the 2019 edition, and then repeated his antics in the 2020 and the 2021 season. The right-arm pacer went wicketless in the sole outing against RCB in 2022, and he missed the entire 2023 season due to injury.

Virat Kohli has scored 140 runs in 16 innings against Jasprit Bumrah in T20s

Kohli has scored 140 runs off 95 deliveries at a strike rate of 147.36 against Jasprit Bumrah. The majority of those runs have come in boundaries, as the right-handed batter has managed to hit 15 fours and five sixes off Bumrah's bowling in his career.

Bumrah is only behind the likes of Sandeep Sharma and Ashish Nehra in the list of dismissing Kohli the most number of times in the shortest format. Sharma and Nehra have been responsible for Kohli's wicket seven and six times respectively.

RCB are tottering following Virat Kohli and debutant Will Jacks' dismissal in the powerplay. The visitors are placed at 40/2 after 5.4 overs in the first innings.