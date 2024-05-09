How many times has Virat Kohli scored 600-plus runs in an IPL season?

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) star Virat Kohli eclipsed the 600-run mark in an IPL season again during the ongoing clash against Punjab Kings (PBKS) at Dharamsala on May 9.

The 35-year-old came into the game on 542 runs and raced to his 6th 50+ score this season. Kohli crossed the 600-run mark in the 15th over bowled by Liam Livingstone.

It marked the fourth instance of the champion batter scoring 600-plus runs in an IPL season.

Kohli scored 634 runs in the 2013 IPL season, the first time he scaled the 600-run mark. His next 600+ season was the unforgettable 2016 campaign, where he scored the most runs in a single IPL edition with 973 runs. After a few mediocre seasons, King Kohli returned to his best last season and finished with 639 runs in 14 games.

The veteran cricketer is the IPL's all-time leading run-scorer with 7,897 runs and has won the Orange Cap once in 2016. He also became the first batter to score 1000+ runs against three teams (CSK, DC & PBKS) in IPL history.

Kohli is also the Orange Cap holder this season with 634 runs at an average of 70.44 and a strike rate of 113.51 in 12 outings.

Kohli's heroics propel RCB to massive total against PBKS

Expand Tweet

Virat Kohli's sensational knock ended eight short of a second century this season on 92 in the 18th over of the innings against PBKS.

However, with seven boundaries and six maximums in his 47-ball 92, the RCB opener helped the side post a mammoth total of 241/7 in 20 overs. RCB lost Faf du Plessis and Will Jacks inside the five overs but Rajat Patidar walked in at No. 4 and took the PBKS bowlers to the cleaners.

The right-handed batter scored a brilliant 23-ball 55 and added a crucial 76-run partnership off just 32 deliveries with Kohli. Aussie all-rounder Cameron Green kept the momentum going with a well-paced 46 off 27.

Both teams entered the contest with four wins in 11 games, meaning the loser will be officially eliminated from playoff contention.

PBKS pulled off a record IPL chase of 262 against KKR and will look to replicate the same to keep their 2024 season alive.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback