"How do people even put him in same bracket with Virat Kohli"- Fans roast Rohit Sharma after his painfully slow knock against RCB in IPL 2023

By Balakrishna
Modified Apr 02, 2023 22:14 IST
Fans react after Rohit's failure on Sunday.

Mumbai Indians (MI) captain Rohit Sharma's extended lean patch in the IPL 2023 continued as he failed again on Sunday (April 2). In MI's season opener against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at the Chinnaswamy Stadium, Rohit looked woefully out of touch.

He scored just one run after facing 10 balls before Akashdeep dismissed him in the sixth. Rohit Sharma's poor knock further sunk Mumbai Indians' innings, who were already struggling after early blows.

Rohit Sharma has struggled with the bat since 2017 in the lucrative league. He has scored at an average of 23.79, 23.83, 28.93, 27.67, 29.31, and 19.14 from 2017 to 2022 in IPL. Fans took note of his prolonged struggles in the league and trolled him on Twitter.

Here are some of the top reactions:

Rohit sharma is literally finished. How do people even put him in same bracket with Virat Kohli 😭 https://t.co/Hau7SegyQK
RECORD ALERT :Most Ducks in IPL- Rohit Sharma 💙Most Single Digit score in IPL- Rohit Sharma 💙 https://t.co/Q5fXa2KMYg
Most consecutive innings without scoring a 50+ score for an opener in the IPL:Rohit Sharma - 23*Mayank Agarwal - 21Murali Vijay - 20Sunil Narine - 17Adam Gilchrist - 17 https://t.co/6boaCrOSZW
MS Dhoni at the age of 42 with a niggle who plays just once in a year is a better batsman than Rohit Sharma! https://t.co/20VqpZyVHK
Fitness level #Dhoni #RohitSharma𓃵 #RCBvMI#TATAIPL2023 #IPL23 https://t.co/pPFp8eFi4r
Rohit sharma is just like me, he is so consistent, consistently failing since 2016.
This was a very demotivated Rohit SharmaNo confidence,No aggressiveness No timing No intent!!Let's hope for the best this season!!
Time to retire before WC !🙏🙏🙏🙏#RohitSharma𓃵
Ambani toh Rohit Sharma after his early dismissal from ground: https://t.co/qWbNhBibUi
Never seen any bowler troubling Rohit Sharma with the short ball but Siraj done that trick today.#ipl #IPL2023#RCBvsMI
35 year old rohit sharma played with a strike rate of 10 while finished Dhoni played at a strike rate of 200.

Tilak Varma helps MI to 171/7 after Rohit Sharma and other top-order players failed to perform

After being asked to bat first, MI's top order collapsed meekly. Suryakumar Yadav (15 off 16 balls) also looked out of color and departed without bailing his side out of trouble. Youngster Tilak Varma (84* off 46 balls) played a sensational knock by maintaining his composure while wickets kept tumbling at the other end.

Mumbai Indians reached a decent total of 171/7 on the back of his scintillating knock. Nehal Wadhera (21) and Arshad Khan (15*) chipped in with handy cameos to support him. At the mid-innings break, Tilak said:

"My plan was to adjust to the wicket and see how it was doing. It was holding slightly in the start. So, I thought I wanted to take my time and see how it goes. I always back my intent and my shots. I was asking my partners what a good score would be, and assessing that."

He added:

"I would suggest the spinners were good because the ball was holding a bit. So, they were a little tough as compared to the pacers. Usually, I was thinking he was going for the wide yorker. I was just backing myself to punish him if he missed, so he was under pressure there."

During the chase, RCB were 53/0 after the powerplay.

Edited by Aditya Singh
