"How do you still not give a third over?" - Virender Sehwag baffled by GT skipper Hardik Pandya's bowling changes vs RR in IPL 2023

Former Indian opener Virender Sehwag questioned the tactics of Gujarat Titans (GT) skipper Hardik Pandya during the backend of their game against the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

Mohit Sharma, who has been used by GT at the backend of their innings, bowled two overs and conceded just seven runs. But instead of going back to the experienced pro at the death, Hardik decided to give the ball to young Noor Ahmed, a decision which backfired as Rajasthan won with four balls to spare.

Speaking to Cricbuzz after RR's win over GT, here's what Virender Sehwag had to say about Hardik Pandya and Gujarat's decision not to give the ball to Mohit Sharma:

"They probably didn't give Mohit Sharma the ball as they would have thought that he would find it difficult to hit the spinners as compared to pacers. They felt he may not be able to read Rashid and Noor Ahmed properly and would get dismissed. But how do you still not give a third over to someone who has conceded just 7 runs in his first 2 overs?"

Former Delhi all-rounder Rajat Bhatia was also present in the discussion and even he opined that GT should have made better use of Mohit. He said:

"Rajasthan batted really well, but Gujarat should have shown trust in their experienced bowler. Mohit Sharma gave just 7 runs in his 2 overs and it's hard to understand why he didn't bowl at least one more over.

"He was your Player of the Match in the last game. I think this is something Gujarat should have considered at the death."

Virender Sehwag on areas GT need to reflect

Virender Sehwag feels that the Titans' reputation of being arguably one of the best bowling attacks in the IPL is under the scanner. He reckons they need to clarify the role of bowling at the death and assign them to fixed individuals.

On this, Sehwag stated:

"Rajasthan have broken the jinx of everyone thinking that Gujarat has a very strong bowling and that targets cannot be chased. They leaked runs just like the bowling attacks of the likes of Chennai and Mumbai. So they have to get together and make a plan as to who are going to bowl their final three overs."

The Gujarat Titans have lost two matches so far, both from positions that they would feel they should have won.

Poll : 0 votes