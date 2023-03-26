How to watch RCB Unbox? Where to watch and live streaming details in India

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will host their pre-season event RCB Unbox at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Sunday, March 26. The event starts at 4:00 PM IST.

Although the Bangalore franchise are yet to win the Indian Premier League (IPL), they have reached the finals thrice - 2009, 2011 and 2016. They have been consistent for the last three reasons, reaching the playoffs, but have failed to capture the title. RCB will be keen to continue their good work in IPL 2023

Ahead of the latest season, the Bangalore franchise will host their special event, RCB Unbox. One of the biggest attractions of the event will be RCB legends AB de Villiers and Chris Gayle being induced into the Hall of Fame. There will be a few live music performances too by Jason Derulo, Sonu Nigam and others.

As per details available on Royal Challengers Bangalore’s official social media handles, the event will also witness the first full squad practice of 2023.

Further, according to a report on the franchise’s official website, 10 lucky fans will have the opportunity to meet AB de Villiers and Chris Gayle. Fans who purchased tickets to RCB Unbox will have a shot at interacting with the RCB Hall of Famers!

RCB Unbox Event 2023: Live streaming details

The live stream of the RCB Unbox Event will be available on Royal Challengers Bangalore’s official YouTube channel.

The event at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru is scheduled to start at 4:00 PM IST and will end at 10:00 PM.

RCB squad for IPL 2023

Faf du Plessis (c), Virat Kohli, Suyash Prabhudessai, Rajat Patidar, Dinesh Karthik, Anuj Rawat, Finn Allen, Glenn Maxwell, Wanindu Hasaranga, Shahbaz Ahmed, Harshal Patel, David Willey, Karn Sharma, Mahipal Lomror, Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazlewood, Siddarth Kaul, Akash Deep, Reece Topley, Himanshu Sharma, Will Jacks, Manoj Bhandage, Rajan Kumar, Avinash Singh, Sonu Yadav.

Royal Challengers Bangalore will begin their IPL 2023 campaign by taking on Mumbai Indians (MI) in Bengaluru on April 2. It will be an evening game, which will begin at 7:30 PM.

Their last match in the league stage will be on May 21 against defending champions Gujarat Titans (GT) in Bengaluru. This will also be an evening clash.

The Bangalore franchise’s IPL 2022 campaign ended when they went down to Rajasthan Royals (RR) by seven wickets in Qualifier 2.

