How will the points table look if today’s SRH vs GT IPL 2024 match is washed out?

The IPL 2024 match between SRH and GT has not started yet. The game was supposed to begin at 7.30pm IST at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, but rain has delayed the proceedings in Hyderabad.

Just a few days ago, Gujarat Titans' home match against Kolkata Knight Riders was washed out at the Narendra Modi Stadium. If GT's game against Sunrisers Hyderabad ends in similar fashion, both teams will gain a point each from this contest.

If the match is abandoned due to rain, SRH will climb up from fourth to third position in the IPL 2024 points table. They will have 15 points to their name from 13 matches, having registered seven wins, five defeats and one no-result.

If there is no winner from tonight's match, Sunrisers Hyderabad will become the third team to qualify for the IPL 2024 playoffs. It will also mean that the Delhi Capitals and Lucknow Super Giants will be eliminated from the competition.

Gujarat Titans will remain 8th in the IPL 2024 points table if the match is abandoned

Gujarat Titans are currently eighth in the standings with 11 points from 13 matches. They have recorded five wins, seven defeats and one no-result in the competition thus far. If the match between GT and SRH does not produce a winner, Gujarat will end the season with 12 points from 14 matches.

GT will have the same points as Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Lucknow Super Giants, but they will remain eighth in the points table because of their inferior net run rate of -1.063.

Gujarat's fans would be disappointed to see another no-result because their match against Kolkata Knight Riders was also abandoned due to rain. GT had an outside chance of qualifying for the playoffs at the start of this week, but rain has spoiled their campaign.