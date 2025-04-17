Huge fight breaks out between fans at Arun Jaitley Stadium during DC vs RR IPL 2025 match [Watch]

Two fans engaged in a verbal altercation in the stands during the IPL 2025 match between Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Capitals at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Wednesday, April 16. In a video that surfaced on social media, the two male spectators were seen arguing over something, but it was unclear what.

The game between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals saw a similar incident, with two sets of fans clashing in the stands at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. Meanwhile, the altercation on Wednesday simmered down quickly with security personnel intervening.

The 18th edition of the tournament has already been eventful, with multiple instances of fans invading the pitch. The opening game at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata saw a fan storming onto the pitch to meet Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) batter Virat Kohli. A Riyan Parag fan did the same during the match against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Guwahati.

IPL 2025 witnesses its first super over

Tristan Stubbs and KL Rahul celebrate DC's win. (Credits: IPL X)

Meanwhile, the 2025 edition of the tournament saw the first super over being played, with Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Capitals both finishing at 188 on Wednesday. Mitchell Starc bowled both the 20th and the super overs, defending nine runs in the former and conceding only 12 in the latter.

Later, KL Rahul and Tristan Stubbs combined to seal the win for the Capitals, their fifth in six matches this year. Starc also earned the Player of the Match award.

Meanwhile, the Royals succumbed to their fifth defeat this season in seven matches, with their playoff chances taking a massive hit. The 2008 IPL champions also have an injury concern in captain Sanju Samson, who retired hurt during the game against DC.

