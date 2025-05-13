"Hum cricket nahi dekhenge" - Pap tells Virat Kohli as he is spotted with Anushka Sharma at Mumbai airport after Test retirement [Watch]

A paparazzo at the Mumbai International Airport told India batter Virat Kohli that he won't be watching cricket anymore following the latter's retirement from Tests. In the video doing the rounds online, the 36-year-old cricketer is accompanied by his wife, Anushka Sharma.
On Monday, May 12, Virat Kohli announced that he would hang up his boots in the longest format of the game. On Tuesday, Kohli and his wife Anushka Sharma travelled to Vrindavan to seek the blessings of Premanand Ji Maharaj. Upon returning to Mumbai, the paparazzi swarmed him, with one of them saying:
"Kohli sir, aapne galat kiya. Aapne retirement kyu liya, abhi hum cricket nahi dekhenge (Kohli sir, you made a mistake. Why did you take retirement? We won't watch cricket now)."
Here's a video of the same:
Virat Kohli retires from Test cricket as India's fourth-highest run-getter
Virat Kohli bows out as India's fourth-highest run-getter in the longest format of the game, behind Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid, and Sunil Gavaskar. Kohli missed the 10000-run mark in Test cricket by 770 runs, scoring 9230 runs in 123 matches.
The 36-year-old also has 30 centuries to his name, with his most recent one coming in the opening game of the 2024-25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy at Perth. Moreover, he has seven double hundreds, the most by an Indian batter.
Kohli will be back in action for Royal Challengers Bengaluru with IPL 2025 set to resume after a short break. Currently, he has 505 runs in 11 games and is fourth on the list of highest run-getters this season. He will be looking to break his IPL trophy duck and help deliver RCB's first trophy.
