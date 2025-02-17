Hundreds of fans chase CSK star as he reaches Raigad for Tennis Cricket Tournament [Watch]

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain Ruturaj Gaikwad recently attended a Tennis Cricket Tournament in Mangaon, Raigad. Hundreds of fans came running towards him, trying to meet him and click pictures with him in a viral social media video.

Gaikwad's popularity has skyrocketed in recent years. He had a breakthrough IPL season in 2020, and in 2021, he starred in Chennai Super Kings' championship victory by winning the Orange Cap. Three years later, CSK named him as the new captain of the franchise.

Although Gaikwad could not lead the team to the playoffs in his first season as captain, his fan following has grown rapidly. You can watch the viral video of Ruturaj Gaikwad from Raigad here:

Gaikwad reached the venue in a black car. Hundreds of fans surrounded the car, and the Chennai Super Kings star had to take the help of security to ensure he could reach the place he was supposed to.

Can Ruturaj Gaikwad lead CSK to their 6th IPL championship in 2025?

As mentioned ahead, Ruturaj Gaikwad made his debut as the Chennai Super Kings captain in IPL 2024. The team performed decently but missed out on a place in the playoffs after losing against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru in their final league stage match on May 18.

CSK fans will hope that the team's performance improves in the new season. With some big names like Ravichandran Ashwin, Sam Curran, Rahul Tripathi, Vijay Shankar, Deepak Hooda, Noor Ahmad, and Khaleel Ahmed joining the Chennai Super Kings, the squad looks pretty strong on paper.

The Super Kings had already retained MS Dhoni, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Matheesha Pathirana, Shivam Dube, and Ravindra Jadeja before the IPL 2025 mega auction.

Chennai will start their IPL 2025 campaign against arch-rivals Mumbai Indians on March 23. MA Chidambaram Stadium will host the grand fixture.

