"Hyderabad will expect runs from their captain" - Aakash Chopra on SunRisers Hyderabad's IPL 2023 clash vs Lucknow Super Giants

Aakash Chopra has pointed out that the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) will want a more substantial contribution from Aiden Markram in their IPL 2023 clash against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG).

The two sides will lock horns in Hyderabad in the afternoon game on Saturday, May 13. While a win for LSG will take them a step closer to the playoffs, a positive result for SRH will keep alive their chances of making the grade.

While previewing the game in a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra highlighted that the SunRisers Hyderabad will hope that Markram is among the runs, reasoning:

"Hyderabad will expect runs from their captain because he has not scored runs for a long time. Heinrich Klaasen is playing well. So you can send him up the order. You can also move Glenn Phillips a step up."

While observing that Anmolpreet Singh is not a big hitter, the former Indian batter expects the SunRisers Hyderabad opener to score runs against the Lucknow Super Giants, saying:

"Anmolpreet Singh played okay in the last match but he is not your striker of the cricket ball, although he might also score runs against this team. Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, and then of course Heinrich Klaasen, Aiden Markram, Glenn Phillips and Abdul Samad - you will see a batting order like that."

Chopra added that SRH should play a spinner at the expense of Marco Jansen if they want to go with a left-field selection. He named Akeal Hosein and Adil Rashid as possible candidates who can fit the bill.

"Go with all 4 overseas batters" - Aakash Chopra on the Lucknow Super Giants

Quinton de Kock played a swashbuckling knock in his first outing of IPL 2023. [P/C: iplt20.com]

Aakash Chopra wants the Lucknow Super Giants to field four overseas batters in the XI, reasoning:

"What should be Lucknow's game plan? Mark Wood is unavailable, Naveen-ul-Haq is there, but I feel you should go with all four overseas batters because batting does not have the might at all."

The cricketer-turned-commentator added that LSG's Indian batters, barring Ayush Badoni, have been found wanting, elaborating:

"Deepak Hooda hasn't scored runs. You have barely played Manan Vohra and Karan Sharma, and you haven't played anyone else. Ayush Badoni is the only one who has form. Krunal Pandya himself bats after Swapnil Singh. So the Indian batting is not there at all."

Chopra concluded by opining that the Lucknow Super Giants should use 12 overs of spin from Krunal Pandya, Ravi Bishnoi and Amit Mishra and get their seamers to bowl the remaining eight overs. He reasoned that the spin-to-win formula is the best mantra against the SunRisers Hyderabad.

Poll : Who will win the SRH-LSG clash? Lucknow Super Giants SunRisers Hyderabad 0 votes