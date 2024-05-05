"I am 5”3… that matters? - Parthiv Patel responds after a fan tries to troll him for his height

Former India keeper-batter Parthiv Patel was targetted by a certain section of fans after he criticized Glenn Maxwell for his underwhelming performances in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024.

A fan on the microblogging platform X (formerly Twitter) tried to troll Parthiv for his height, suggesting that the opinions of those who are shorter than 5 feet 2 inches don't matter.

Responding to the comment, the cricketer-turned-commentator wrote:

"I am 5”3… that matters?"

Another fan chimed in the banter, posting a picture of the ICC trophies that Glenn Maxwell has won for Australia and suggesting that trophies are probably taller than Parthiv. The 39-year-old cheekily replied that even he had seen a trophy that was bigger than him, writing:

"This happened once also..trophy was bigger thn me.."

After being subjected to criticism over his comments on Glenn Maxwell, Parthiv Patel concluded by posting a picture of himself with the IPL trophy he won with the Mumbai Indians (MI).

"Hasn’t translated his international form and reputation to the IPL" - Parthiv Patel on Glenn Maxwell

Glenn Maxwell has failed to contribute significantly with the bat for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the ongoing IPL 2024. The swashbuckling batter has scored just 36 runs across seven innings.

Parthiv Patel shared a poll on X, asking his followers if Maxwell was a proven campaigner for Australia or an IPL great. With 73 percent of fans voting that the player has been more successful at the international level, Parthiv wrote:

"My point exactly. He hasn’t translated his international form and reputation to the #IPL. Given the opportunities he’s had across franchisees, his performance has been very underwhelming."

RCB clinched a four-wicket win over the Gujarat Titans (GT) on Saturday, May 4, successfully chasing down a 148-run target in 13.4 overs. However, Maxwell once again failed to impress, perishing after scoring four runs off three deliveries.

After their victory, the Bengaluru-based side climbed to the seventh place in the points table. RCB have four wins to their name from 11 outings and their net run rate stands at -0.049.

