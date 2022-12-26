"I am actually very lucky that I share dressing room with Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma" - Suryakumar Yadav 

Team India batter Suryakumar Yadav expressed his gratitude for having gotten the opportunity to play alongside the likes of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. The Mumbai-born batter has been a constant part of India's white-ball setup since making his international debut in 2021.

Suryakumar shares a cordial bond with Rohit and Kohli, having played under the leadership of both stalwarts.

His relationship with the current skipper dates back to his time with the Mumbai Indians (MI). Meanwhile, he has spent a lot of time at the crease alongside Kohli, especially in the recent past during the build-up to the T20 World Cup 2022 and over the course of the tournament as well.

Terming himself lucky to be playing with the iconic pair, Suryakumar said in an interview with PTI:

"I am actually very lucky that I share dressing room with Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. They are a different breed of international cricketers. Things they have achieved, I don’t know I will be ever able to achieve that."

The right-handed batter is expected to play a key role alongside Rohit and Kohli in the preparations for the 2023 ODI World Cup.

"Rohit is like an elder brother" - Suryakumar Yadav

Rohit Sharma earmarked the prolific batter as a talent to watch out for a long while back. The pair continue to share a prolific relationship in the Indian Premier League (IPL), winning titles together. Suryakumar was unsurprisingly retained by MI following the 2022 edition.

Amit Mishra @MishiAmit A powerful display of batting by Rohit, Kohli and the superstar Surya. All depends on the line & length of our bowlers now. India should look to restrict Netherlands under 130 runs. #INDvsNED A powerful display of batting by Rohit, Kohli and the superstar Surya. All depends on the line & length of our bowlers now. India should look to restrict Netherlands under 130 runs. #INDvsNED https://t.co/Ln3i25dQCI

Shedding further light onto his relationship with the duo, he said:

"Recently, I have had some good partnerships with Virat bhai and I have enjoyed batting with him. Rohit is like an elder brother and my sounding board. When I am in doubt, I ask him direct questions about my game. He has been a good guiding force since I joined MI in 2018."

Suryakumar is the currently No.1-ranked batter in T20Is.

