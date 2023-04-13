"I adjust to the wickets in Bangalore" - Wanindu Hasaranga on first training with RCB for IPL 2023

Sri Lankan leg spinner Wanindu Hasaranga is looking forward to the IPL 2023 season after recently joining the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) camp. Hasaranga missed the first three matches for RCB as he was part of Sri Lanka's white-ball series in New Zealand, which ended on April 8.

The spinner showed good form for his franchise last season, picking up 26 wickets in 16 games at an economy rate of 7.54 to finish as the second-highest wicket-taker in IPL 2022.

Hasaranga recently joined his RCB teammates in a training session at their facility in Alur (KSCA ground). Speaking about his preparations in a video uploaded to RCB's official YouTube channel, Hasaranga said:

"I was waiting for joining the RCB family this year. I'm really happy to see the boys and train well. I was bowling in first day after last year's competition. Bowling is going well and I hit well and I adjust to the wickets in Bangalore. I think personally, I am ready to go."

RCB's Director of Cricket Operations, Mike Hesson, mentioned Hasaranga's comeback in the squad and about his training. He said:

"Great to have him (Hasaranga) back. I think these surfaces are taking a little bit of turn and he has spun a bit of it here (Alur) today which is nice. And obviously with the bat he has had a nice innings out there.

"A very important day for Wani (Hasaranga) to get a change from conditions in New Zealand to over here."

Hasaranga managed to pick up only two wickets in a combined five matches against a second-string Blackcaps side in the recently concluded white-ball tour of New Zealand.

RCB lose momentum after first win in IPL 2023

RCB started their IPL 2023 campaign with a sublime eight-wicket win against Mumbai Indians at home. However, they have now suffered back-to-back defeats against Kolkata Knight Riders and Lucknow Super Giants to slip to seventh place in the points table.

The Faf du Plessis-led side will face the Delhi Capitals at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Saturday (April 15).

