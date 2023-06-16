"I have to admit that the IPL is a totally different beast" - Mukesh Kumar on comparison between franchise and international cricket 

Delhi Capitals (DC) pacer Mukesh Kumar recently opened up about the challenges of playing in the Indian Premier League (IPL) following his maiden stint in the 2023 edition.

Mukesh was a constant presence in DC's bowling attack in what was largely a forgettable season for the franchise. The right-arm seamer ended with seven wickets in 10 matches at an economy rate of 10.52.

One of his highest points in the season came in the form of his exceptional death bowling against the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH).

Opining that the pressure in the IPL is greater than in international cricket due to the amount of talent present, Mukesh told The Telegraph India:

"I’ve gone through pressure situations in domestic cricket as well. But I have to admit that the IPL is a totally different beast. At times it seems as if the pressure there is greater than how it is in international cricket."

He continued:

“You are playing against a team having several good batters, which may not always be the case in international cricket. Even if I make early inroads, I might still be expensive as there are other quality batters lined up in the rival team. So you have to be on your toes all the time as there’s absolutely no room for relaxation."

Mukesh Kumar was a net bowler for DC in the 2022 edition and was roped in by the franchise during the IPL mini-auction for ₹5.5 crore.

“If India selection happens, it’s good, although I’m not thinking about it” - Mukesh Kumar

Mukesh Kumar has been a red-ball candidate for a considerable while following his consistent outings for India A. He was called up for the ODI series against South Africa but did not make his debut in the three-match series.

Hoping that his IPL campaign will lead to a potential national team debut in the near future, Mukesh said:

“If it (India selection) happens, it’s good, although I’m not thinking about it. Now that I’ve gone throu­gh the grind, I feel I’ll be sharper not just in the next IPL, but also in the matches I’ll play in the remainder of the year."

Mukesh went on to explain that he has been working on his fourth stump line during his time in England with the Indian team.

"I worked on that delivery on the fourth-stump line which usually creates confusion on the batsman’s mind — whether he needs to play the ball or let it go. I spoke with bowling coach Paras (Mhambrey) Sir about it... Hope I can execute it better going forward. Besides, I tried to make the most of the training sessions there as this was an opportunity I just couldn’t let go of,” he added.

Mukesh will definitely be in consideration for the upcoming away series against the West Indies since the front-line pacers might be rested and rotated given their recent workload.

