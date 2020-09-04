I don't agree with Gautam Gambhir that MS Dhoni should bat at No. 3 for CSK: Aakash Chopra

Former Indian opener Aakash Chopra has stated that he does not agree with Gautam Gambhir's opinion MS Dhoni should bat at the No. 3 spot for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in IPL 2020. He made this observation while responding to fan questions in a video shared on his YouTube page.

Aakash Chopra was asked if MS Dhoni should promote himself in the batting order considering the absence of Suresh Raina in the CSK squad. The reputed commentator responded that it would be worthwhile for the CSK captain to bat up the order while adding that it is unlikely that he will bat as high as No. 3.

"It is a very good question. If he promotes himself, then I feel it will actually be very good. He will not come way up the order, it is not that he will come at No.3."

Aakash Chopra differed with Gautam Gambhir, who had suggested that MS Dhoni should bat at the No. 3 slot in IPL 2020. He reasoned that the CSK outfit already has plenty of top-order batsmen, including Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Ambati Rayudu, Murali Vijay and Kedar Jadhav, and that it would be difficult to accommodate them in the lower order.

"Gautam Gambhir has suggested that he should come at No.3, I don't feel that he should come at No.3 because they have Watson and Faf du Plessis at the top. And then they have Kedar, Rayudu, Vijay and sending them all down the order is very difficult."

#CSK skipper MS Dhoni should bat at No 3 after Suresh Raina’s exit from #IPL2020, feels former #KKR skipper Gautam Gambhir #IPLhttps://t.co/9qTr8mDs0c — Firstpost Sports (@FirstpostSports) August 31, 2020

Aakash Chopra on MS Dhoni's ideal batting position for IPL 2020

The CSK batting is likely to revolve around MS Dhoni in IPL 2020

Aakash Chopra opined that the No. 4 spot in the batting order could be the ideal position for MS Dhoni while adding that the number of overs remaining would be a better parameter to define his slot.

"No.4 would be an ideal number but I would say that it would be more important for Dhoni as to how many overs are remaining than his batting position."

The former KKR player signed off by stating that MS Dhoni should go into bat whenever CSK loses a wicket around the halfway stage of the innings, irrespective of the batting position.

"Whenever Chennai Super Kings reaches around the 10-over mark, then whoever gets out, whether it is the first wicket or the second wicket, Dhoni should walk into bat is what I feel."

MS Dhoni's form will be critical for Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2020, especially with Suresh Raina having returned home due to personal reasons. The talismanic skipper would hope to continue his form from IPL 2019, in which he finished as CSK's highest run-scorer with his 416 runs coming at an outstanding average of 83.20.