"I always try an find out where they have come" - Zaheer Khan on his role as Mumbai Indians' Director of Cricket Operations

Former Indian cricketer Zaheer Khan recently opened up about his role as Mumbai Indians' (MI) Director of Cricket Operations in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Since taking over the job ahead of IPL 2019, he has been an integral part of the five-time champions' setup.

In a video shared by the Mumbai franchise, the former cricketer stated that he tries to help cricketers with the technical and mental aspects of the game. Speaking on franchise's official website, Zaheer Khan said:

"You learn through conversations. But conversations and the experiences are something you know which if you can share, then that process becomes faster. It's important to get to know each other. Each individual has its own story. So I always try an find out where they have come from and what kind of approach they have towards the game."

He added:

"So yeah, generally the talk is around just the technical side, the mental aspects of the game. Sometimes you know, in different phases in your career, you think differently. I think once you get to know each other, anyone should be comfortable and coming up to and having conversations if I can be of any help. It's very satisfying."

The 43-year-old left-arm pacer was also part of the Mumbai Indians franchise as a player. Zaheer also plied trade for Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Capitals in the IPL. He picked up 102 wickets in 100 IPL games at an economy rate of 7.59 runs per over.

Mumbai Indians return to winning ways in IPL 2022

Rohit Sharma @ImRo45 @mipaltan We haven’t put our best foot forward in this tournament but that happens,many sporting giants have gone through this phase but I love this team and it’s environment. Also want to appreciate our well wishers who’ve shown faith and undying loyalty to this team so far We haven’t put our best foot forward in this tournament but that happens,many sporting giants have gone through this phase but I love this team and it’s environment. Also want to appreciate our well wishers who’ve shown faith and undying loyalty to this team so far 💙@mipaltan

After losing their first eight games in the 15th edition of the cash-rich league, Rohit Sharma and Co. finally tasted some success in their last fixture. They stunned the Rajasthan Royals by five wickets at the DY Patil Sports Academy.

Bowling first, they restricted the Royals to 158 runs before chasing it down with four balls to spare. Suryakumar Yadav steered the run chase with a half-century before Tim David unleashed some shots to take MI to their first win of the season.

With much-needed confidence under their belt, Mumbai Indians will play table-toppers Gujarat Titans in their next game on Friday at the Brabourne Stadium.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava