"I always wanted to be around MS Dhoni" - Sanju Samson reveals before IPL 2025 how he got close to the legendary captain

Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson has disclosed how he always wanted to be around Chennai Super Kings legend MS Dhoni during his younger days. Samson said that it was a dream for him to spend time with Dhoni, and he is living his dream now.

Sanju Samson is one of the top wicketkeeper batters in the world right now. However, when he made his IPL debut in 2013, MS Dhoni was already an established superstar. Hence, the youngster was in awe of Dhoni and tried to interact with him whenever he played against Dhoni's team in the IPL.

Sharing how much it meant to him spending time with Dhoni, Samson said in the SuperStar series on JioHotstar:

"Like every young Indian cricketer, I always wanted to be around MS Dhoni. Every time we played against CSK, I wanted to sit and talk to him, ask him how he does things. It was a dream for me."

Samson further disclosed that he became closer with Dhoni after he scored a half-century against the Chennai Super Kings in Sharjah during the IPL 2020 season. The Rajasthan Royals star won the Man of the Match award for his 74-run knock against CSK.

"It’s truly a blessed feeling"- Sanju Samson opens up on spending time with his idol MS Dhoni

In the same episode of Superstars, Sanju Samson mentioned that he went to meet MS Dhoni after scoring 74 runs against Chennai Super Kings in Sharjah. Samson concluded by saying:

"After that, I met Mahi bhai, and since then, our relationship has grown. Even now, I meet him often. Just yesterday, I met him again. It’s truly a blessed feeling—to go from idolizing him to now sitting with him for shoots and events. I feel like I’m living my dream."

Samson and Dhoni will go head-to-head in IPL 2025 on March 30. Barsapara Cricket Stadium will host that game between Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings.

