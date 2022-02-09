"I can't believe he was caught behind in white-ball cricket" - Mohammad Kaif on Virat Kohli's dismissal against West Indies

Former Indian cricketer Mohammad Kaif has opened up about his disappointment at Virat Kohli's dismissal in the second ODI against West Indies in Ahmedabad. KL Rahul's return to the starting XI meant Ishan Kishan, who opened alongside skipper Rohit Sharma in the last game, had to make way.

Put in to bat first, the hosts managed 237 runs, with Suryakumar Yadav being the top-scorer having amassed 64 off 83 balls.

"It seems like he's low on confidence at the moment" - Mohammad Kaif

Meanwhile, former Indian skipper Virat Kohli, who managed just eight runs in the first ODI, once again failed to make an impact with the bat as he was dismissed for 18 off 30 balls.

Wanting to drive an Odean Smith's good-length delivery, Kohli had to walk back to the pavilion as wicketkeeper Shai Hope was a safe pair of hands behind the stumps when Kohli got a thick edge off his bat.

A visibly disappointed Mohammad Kaif said on Star Sports during the mid-innings show:

"He had got out while trying to pull in the previous game. In this match, we saw that his foot didn't come forward in time. He was dismissed in a similar fashion against James Anderson in England but I can't believe he was caught behind in white-ball cricket."

India's first-ever Under 19 World Cup-winning skipper further added about Virat Kohli's confidence level:

"Credit to the bowler but Kohli has got over 12,000 ODI runs to his name. We have seen bowlers setting up a batter in this manner but Kohli would have hit it for a boundary towards mid-off in his heydays. It seems like he's low on confidence at the moment."

Virat Kohli and his pattern of dismissals have been a hot topic of debate for quite some time now. The champion batter, who is striving hard to get to that elusive 71st International century, was caught behind the stumps in nine consecutive overseas Test innings last year.

The third and final fixture of this ODI series will be played on Friday before the teams depart for Kolkata to take part in the three-match T20Is beginning on February 16 at the iconic Eden Gardens.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar