"I believe it was God's plan" - Swapnil Singh discloses how he got an unplanned 7th ball which helped him dismiss Heinrich Klaasen in IPL 2024

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) all-rounder Swapnil Singh has expressed his gratitude to God for his success in IPL 2024. Singh played his first match for RCB against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Hyderabad.

Playing against a dangerous batting lineup, Singh came in to bowl the fifth over, with Aiden Markram and Nitish Kumar Reddy batting in the middle. He got rid of Markram and an in-form Heinrich Klaasen in his first over itself.

In a chat with IPLT20.com before the match against Punjab Kings, Swapnil said that he had told at home that he would bowl at least six balls this season. However, he ended up bowling a no-ball in his first over, which led to an extra delivery. Interestingly, Swapnil bagged Klaasen's wicket on the seventh ball of that over.

"I had told at home that if I get to play, I will bowl at least six balls, but in that over, I ended up bowling seven balls. So, I believe it was God's plan. In my mind, I was thinking that I should use my experience and bowl accordingly. I wanted to bowl the delivery which I have practiced," Singh said.

"Klaasen's wicket was a prime example. Before the wicket, he hit me for a six on a ball that dipped. I was thinking that I have already conceded a six, so I should bowl my best ball on the last ball. With God's blessing, I got him out," Swapnil Singh added.

Swapnil's double strike helped RCB defend a 207-run target against SRH and win the match by 35 runs. He has been a regular part of the team since then.

RCB have not lost a single match in IPL 2024 where Swapnil Singh has played

RCB had a disappointing first half in IPL 2024 as they lost seven out of their first eight matches. In the ninth game against SRH, Bengaluru handed Swapnil Singh his maiden RCB cap, and the uncapped all-rounder impressed straightaway.

He then featured in RCB's successive matches against Gujarat Titans, with Bengaluru emerging victorious on both occasions. It will be interesting to see if RCB's winning streak continues against PBKS tonight.

