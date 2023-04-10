"I didn't believe that it could happen" - Venkatesh Iyer on Rinku Singh's stunning assault against Gujarat Titans

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) batter Venkatesh Iyer has opened up on Rinku Singh's stunning assault that scripted a three-wicket victory for the two-time champions against the Gujarat Titans on Sunday. The 28-year-old revealed that the second six of the over gave them belief.

Rinku, who walked out after Nitish Rana's dismissal, won the game for KKR in the final over, with 29 required. The left-handed batter clobbered five consecutive sixes to craft the most exciting finish in IPL history. The 25-year-old smashed six maximums overall and stayed unbeaten on 48.

Speaking at a post-match press conference, Iyer said he didn't give them even an outside chance. He reckoned that Rinku is a highly likeable person within the group and justifiably got his moment. As quoted by Cricbuzz, he said:

"I'll be honest with you, I thought we couldn't win it. Everyone ruled us out. To score 40-odd of three overs with not a lot of batting left. Of course Rinku was there but I didn't believe that it could happen. When the second six happened, [we thought] we can actually win this game. God always gives these moments to people with a golden heart. Rinku is someone that everyone likes and I am really happy that God has given him this very moment."

Iyer had as much a significant role to play in Knight Riders' victory as Rinku, given he top-scored with 83 off 39 deliveries. The Indore-born cricketer shared a brisk 100-run stand with skipper Nitish Rana off 55 balls as the defending champions set them a daunting 205.

"We're going to cherish this game for a very long time" - Venkatesh Iyer

Kolkata Knight Riders. (Credits: Twitter)

The southpaw claimed that Rinku Singh snatching win from the jaws of defeat will always be memorable, adding:

"This match is going to be remembered for the 'Lord Rinku' show. Obviously everyone ruled us out before the last two overs but obviously to come back from there and win is something that won't happen everyday. We're going to cherish this game for a very long time."

Gujarat Titans' stand-in skipper Rashid Khan had almost swayed the game towards his side with a hat-trick in his final over. However, Rinku's assault overshadowed the leg-spinner's contribution. He also deservedly earned the Player of the Match award.

