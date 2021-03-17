"I couldn't believe it"- Sunil Narine on being picked up for IPL 2012

Mystery spinner Sunil Narine recently shared his IPL auction experience in 2012. The West Indies star was left in disbelief after he was picked up by KKR for $700,000 when his base price was just $50,000.

Back then, Sunil Nairne was an unknown entity, as he had only played three international matches before being picked in the 2012 IPL auction.

The move to back a mystery spinner, however, paid rich dividends for KKR, as they won their first IPL title that year. Sunil Narine picked up 24 wickets in 15 games that campaign, doing so at a brilliant economy rate of 5.4 in his debut IPL season.

Going into that auction, Sunil Narine revealed he was just happy to find a team. In a recent chat show on KKR's YouTube channel, the off-spinner divulged that he could not follow the auction, as he wasn't able to get an internet connection. All-rounder Dwayne Bravo informed Narine about KKR buying him for a whopping $700,000.

"At the time of the auction, the guys and me were at a party because we were playing a 4-day game, a day-night (game). Everyone was trying to get the auction via internet, but we weren't lucky to get it. On our way back to the hotel, (DJ) Bravo was on the front seat, and he said, 'you got bought in the IPL.' I was like, that is good, and he asked me to guess how much. I was like, I am not sure, I might not get much, but once I am there, I am okay. When he told me the figure, I couldn't believe it. There was no way I was going to get paid that amount of money to play cricket." Narine said.

The 32-year-old added that Kieron Pollard confirmed the news by sending him a screenshot.

"Then Pollard messaged and sent me the screenshot of the auction, and then I knew it was on. I thanked God, and the first call I made was to my dad and mom to share the development. They were overwhelmed."

Sunil Narine has picked up 127 wickets in his IPL career in 120 matches, doing so at an impressive economy rate of 6.7. Over the last few years, the spinner has also made some decent contributions, with the bat at the top of the order.

"Gautam Gambhir was the one who told Shah Rukh Khan about me" - Sunil Narine

Gautam Gambhir led KKR to two IPL titles.

Sunil Narine has hit a few roadblocks over the last few years for his bowling action. Nevertheless, he continues to be a key player in KKR's setup.

The spinner talked about how Gautam Gambhir was the one who was adamant about getting Sunil Narine in the 2012 IPL auction.

"I heard stories that Gautam (Gambhir) was the one who told Shah Rukh (Khan) about me. I think they saw something that could have worked, which worked well for them. I am thankful for whoever saw and whoever put in the effort, and whoever said we need to get this guy here. I think it's a great franchise." Sunil Narine added.

Narine will be keen to perform well in the 14th edition of the IPL after being retained by KKR ahead of the latest edition of the competition.