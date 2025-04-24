“I bet he will become the next Chris Gayle” - Yograj Singh’s stunning advice for Arjun Tendulkar amid IPL 2025

Former Indian all-rounder Yuvraj Singh's father, Yograj Singh, believes Arjun Tendulkar can become the next Chris Gayle if Yuvraj takes him under his wings. Yuvraj is famous for mentoring young Indian batters like Abhishek Sharma and Shubman Gill.

Meanwhile, Arjun, son of the legendary Sachin Tendulkar, is renowned more for his bowling than batting. The 25-year-old has picked up 37 wickets in his 17 first-class matches while adding 532 runs with the willow.

However, Arjun has a century and two half centuries in the domestic red-ball format.

Talking about Sachin's son, Arjun, in interaction with CricketNext, Yograj said (Via Hindustan Times):

"With regards to Arjun, I said, focus less on his bowling and more on his batting. But if Yuvraj – he and Sachin are so close – takes Sachin's son under his wings for three months, I bet he will become the next Chris Gayle. Often, it happens that a fast bowler, if he undergoes a stress fracture, cannot bowl as effectively. I think that Arjun should be handed over to Yuvraj for a while."

Yuvraj played with Sachin in the back half of the latter's international career, and the duo helped India win the 2011 ODI World Cup.

Meanwhile, Arjun also has 52 combined List-A and T20 wickets and 221 runs in 42 outings. The youngster has been part of the Mumbai Indians (MI) setup from 2021 to now.

Arjun has played five IPL games thus far for MI, picking up three wickets and scoring 13 runs.

Sachin Tendulkar celebrates his 52nd birthday today

Sachin Tendulkar turned 52 today (April 24), resulting in wishes pouring in from fans and former players for the legendary cricketer. Tendulkar is regarded as arguably the greatest batter in cricket history.

The Little Master still holds the record for the most international runs with 34,357 runs and the most international centuries with 100. The 52-year-old played almost two and a half decades for India from 1989 to 2013.

Overall numbers aside, Tendulkar also holds the record for most runs in ODI World Cup history with 2,278 in 45 matches. He was the Player of the Tournament in the 2003 edition, helping India finish as runners-up in the event in South Africa.

Tendulkar also enjoyed success in the IPL, winning the Orange Cap in 2010 and playing a key role in the Mumbai Indians' (MI) maiden title in 2013. He finished his IPL career with 2,334 runs in 78 matches at an average of almost 35 and a strike rate of 119.81.

