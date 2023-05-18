"I was a bit nervous if they'll like it or not" - Mohammed Siraj on the RCB team visiting his new house

Royal Challengers (RCB) pacer Mohammed Siraj hosted Virat Kohli and other members of the squad ahead of the team's must-win clash against the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Thursday, May 18.

The visit took place Monday night, with the franchise's Twitter handle sharing a slew of lovely pictures capturing the players having an enjoyable time in Siraj's new home at his new house at Jubilee Hills in Hyderabad.

Siraj spoke about the experience on the franchise YouTube channel a day before the SRH clash and said:

"My wish of building a dream house is complete and had wished the house to be completed by the time the RCB team came. Very happy the entire team came and enjoyed."

"I felt very proud and thank the RCB management and each and everyone for coming to my home," he added. "I was a bit nervous if they'll like it or not, obviously stressed being the host so I didn't want to spare any hospitality for the team so it felt very good."

On the field of play, Mohammed Siraj has had another impressive season for RCB, picking up 16 wickets in 12 games.

However, the team still find themselves in a difficult position, having to win both their remaining games to stand a chance for playoff qualification.

On the other hand, SRH have been officially eliminated from the playoff race after the defeat to the Gujarat Titans (GT) in their previous encounter.

Can RCB still qualify if they lose to SRH?

The Royal Challengers Bangalore are in a virtual must-win situation as they get set to take on the SunRisers Hyderabad at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.

They are currently on 12 points from as many games and can get to a maximum of 16 points with victories in their remaining matches.

With the Punjab Kings losing to the Delhi Capitals last night, RCB will almost certainly go through to the playoffs if they win their last two games, thanks to their positive net run rate.

It also helps that the team plays in the final game of the league stage against the Gujarat Titans (GT) in the second game of the doubleheader on Sunday, May 21.

However, if RCB loses to SRH, their chances will take a massive hit to a point where it would be improbable for them to qualify for the playoffs.

With two teams already on 15 points, they will first have to win their final game to reach 14 points and pip the winner of the Rajasthan Royals-Punjab Kings by net run rate.

They will also require the Mumbai Indians to lose their final game against SRH, along with KKR either losing to the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) or not winning by a huge margin.

