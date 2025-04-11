“I was busy with my interview and he left” - Punjab Kings debutant’s massive claim on MS Dhoni during IPL 2025

Young Punjab Kings (PBKS) opener Priyansh Arya expressed his disappointment at not having the opportunity to talk to the legendary MS Dhoni after their win over the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Mullanpur on April 8. The 24-year-old, playing in his first IPL season, smashed the CSK bowlers to all parts of the ground in a blistering knock of 103 from 42 deliveries.
Priyansh's heroics included seven boundaries and nine maximums, helping PBKS post a massive 219/6 in their 20 overs. The total proved more than sufficient as they pulled off a comfortable 18-run victory.
Talking to the media days after the match-winning knock against CSK, Priyansh opened up about the pressure he felt while batting with Dhoni behind the stumps and missing out on interacting with the veteran gloveman.
"I wanted to talk to him [Dhoni] but I couldn't because I was busy with my interview and he left. So I couldn't talk to him, but I really wanted to talk to him. I am very lucky that I was able to play with him. Obviously, very few people get a chance like this," he said (Via Hindustan Times).
Priyansh continued:
"So I feel very lucky that I was able to play with him. There was obviously pressure that he was standing behind, and the bowlers were also legends. Like Ashwin, sir. So it was a very good feeling to play with him."
Priyansh first made headlines with his six sixes in an over in the Delhi Premier League last year. PBKS instantly acquired him for ₹3.8 crores in the IPL 2025 auction.
"Thought Ashwin would try to cramp me" - Priyansh Arya
Priyansh Arya detailed his thinking while facing ace off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin in the CSK clash. The southpaw took Ashwin down for a boundary and three sixes in his spell, resulting in the veteran spinner finishing with woeful figures of 2/48 in four overs.
"I thought Ashwin would try to cramp me, so I thought of hitting a sweep. He tried to cramp me, so I hit the same shot. I didn't think much. I went straight and hit the ball," said Priyansh.
The youngster reached his maiden IPL half-century with a maximum off Ashwin in just 19 deliveries. His century came off only 39 balls, making him the second fastest to the milestone by an Indian batter in the IPL.
Priyansh will be back in action when PBKS take on the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Saturday, April 12.
