“I was busy with my interview and he left” - Punjab Kings debutant’s massive claim on MS Dhoni during IPL 2025

Young Punjab Kings (PBKS) opener Priyansh Arya expressed his disappointment at not having the opportunity to talk to the legendary MS Dhoni after their win over the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Mullanpur on April 8. The 24-year-old, playing in his first IPL season, smashed the CSK bowlers to all parts of the ground in a blistering knock of 103 from 42 deliveries.

Ad

Priyansh's heroics included seven boundaries and nine maximums, helping PBKS post a massive 219/6 in their 20 overs. The total proved more than sufficient as they pulled off a comfortable 18-run victory.

Talking to the media days after the match-winning knock against CSK, Priyansh opened up about the pressure he felt while batting with Dhoni behind the stumps and missing out on interacting with the veteran gloveman.

"I wanted to talk to him [Dhoni] but I couldn't because I was busy with my interview and he left. So I couldn't talk to him, but I really wanted to talk to him. I am very lucky that I was able to play with him. Obviously, very few people get a chance like this," he said (Via Hindustan Times).

Ad

Trending

Priyansh continued:

"So I feel very lucky that I was able to play with him. There was obviously pressure that he was standing behind, and the bowlers were also legends. Like Ashwin, sir. So it was a very good feeling to play with him."

Priyansh first made headlines with his six sixes in an over in the Delhi Premier League last year. PBKS instantly acquired him for ₹3.8 crores in the IPL 2025 auction.

Ad

"Thought Ashwin would try to cramp me" - Priyansh Arya

Expand Tweet

Ad

Priyansh Arya detailed his thinking while facing ace off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin in the CSK clash. The southpaw took Ashwin down for a boundary and three sixes in his spell, resulting in the veteran spinner finishing with woeful figures of 2/48 in four overs.

"I thought Ashwin would try to cramp me, so I thought of hitting a sweep. He tried to cramp me, so I hit the same shot. I didn't think much. I went straight and hit the ball," said Priyansh.

Ad

The youngster reached his maiden IPL half-century with a maximum off Ashwin in just 19 deliveries. His century came off only 39 balls, making him the second fastest to the milestone by an Indian batter in the IPL.

Priyansh will be back in action when PBKS take on the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Saturday, April 12.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Venkatesh Ravichandran Venkatesh has been writing cricket news, listicle and feature articles for Sportskeeda for over a year. He loves cricket because of the diversity of the playing fields and its unparalleled nuances, which no other sport presents. He also enjoys the analytical and quantitative side of the sport, which originates from his MBA degree and 10 years of experience in the IT industry in companies like Infosys, Atos and TCS.



Venkatesh ensures proper research from reliable sources and social media trends to gather information, and adds his own dash of creativity to create insightful content.



He started watching cricket in the late 1990s, having been impressed with South Africa and New Zealand’s gentleman-like attitude. Domestically, he supports the Chennai Super Kings for their ability to bring the best out of their players owing to a friendly and conducive team environment.



He admires three cricketers the most – Brian Lara for his batting style, AB de Villiers for changing the paradigm of batting and MS Dhoni for his unique cerebral approach to field placings and batting. Along with cricket, Venkatesh also enjoys watching and playing tennis and basketball. In his free time, he finds pleasure in singing and watching movies and web series. Know More