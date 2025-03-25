"I call them institutions" - Former India opener's massive praise for MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli amid IPL 2025

Former Indian opener Navjot Singh Sidhu hailed the legendary duo of MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli as their own institutions during the ongoing IPL 2025 season. Kohli and Dhoni are each playing their 18th consecutive IPL season, having been part of the league since the opening season (2008).

While Dhoni has led Chennai Super Kings (CSK) to a joint-record five IPL titles, Kohli is the league's all-time leading run-scorer with 8,063 runs. The duo have also individually and collectively helped India achieve incredible results over the last two decades.

The Men in Blue have won two T20 World Cups, as many Champions Trophies, and an ODI World Cup since 2007.

Talking about Dhoni and Kohli's legacies during a media interaction, JioStar expert Navjot Sidhu said (via TOI):

"People call them icons. I call them institutions. Virat Kohli's name will stay for generations. Dhoni's name will stay for generations. Why? For stamping their supremacy throughout the world over a period of time with longevity and adapting to all formats, the attitude of a lion, right?"

Sidhu elaborated by extending special praise to Kohli, saying:

"And someone with his charisma and magnetism has eclipsed across the globe. Across the globe, he is a great role model. The kids in the street want to be Virat Kohli. That's the kind of impact."

Dhoni and Kohli are off to winning starts in the ongoing IPL 2025, with CSK and RCB scoring impressive victories over Mumbai Indians (MI) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in their tournament openers.

"Best captain that India has ever produced by miles" - Navjot Sidhu

Navjot Sidhu reserved massive praise for MS Dhoni, calling him India's best-ever captain by a long way.

Five IPL titles aside, the 43-year-old has led India to three ICC titles - all between 2007 and 2013. Dhoni also has the most wins across formats as an Indian captain, with 178 in 332 outings.

"Somewhere down the line, if you look at Dhoni, the best captain that India has ever produced by miles. The one who makes the world move. A leader is the one who moves forward. Man's rank is his ability to uplift. The one who instills faith in those who follow him. The one who makes ordinary people extraordinary," said Sidhu.

He concluded by hailing Dhoni's extraordinary wicket-keeping skills even at his advanced age.

"He is 42 (43) years old, friend. Look at the way he did that stumping. It was greased lightning yesterday. I mean, a young man will not be able to do it. How he inspires people," said Sidhu.

Dhoni completed a lightning-quick stumping in an incredible 0.12 seconds to dismiss MI skipper Suryakumar Yadav in CSK's IPL 2025 opener.

