"I can do it faster" - Deepak Chahar's sister posts cheeky reply to his workout video post IPL 2025

Indian bowling all-rounder Deepak Chahar recently shared a workout video on his Instagram account, where he could be seen throwing some punches on a speed bag. His sister, Malati Chahar, posted a cheeky comment on the post, suggesting she could perform the exercise faster.
Deepak resumed his training following the recently concluded 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL). Playing for Mumbai Indians (MI), the right-arm pacer sustained a leg injury towards the back end of the league stage that forced him to miss the playoffs.
The 32-year-old seems to have commenced his training for a comeback. Sharing the workout video, he wrote:
"We start again..."
Here's what Malati commented on her brother's workout video:
"I can do it faster 😜."
Deepak responded to the remark by stating that it was his first day of working out after the injury break, and his speed will increase in 20 days. He wrote:
"First day hai (It is the first day) wait for 20 days buddy."
Deepak Chahar's seven-year stint with Chennai Super Kings (CSK) ended after he was released by the franchise ahead of the IPL 2025 mega-auction. He was signed by MI at ₹9.25 crore during the event.
The pacer picked up 11 wickets across 14 innings at an economy rate of 9.17. The Hardik Pandya-led side's campaign ended with a five-wicket defeat to eventual runners-up Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the Eliminator.
Deepak Chahar's sister Malati Chahar's short film 'O MAAERI' was released earlier this month
Deepak Chahar's sister Malati Chahar is an actress who has appeared in Bollywood movies like 'Ishq Pashmina' and 'Genius', as per imdb.com. She is also the director of a short film titled '7 Phere- A Dream Housewife'.
Malati wrote and directed yet another short film, 'O Maeeri', which was released on YouTube earlier this month. At the time of writing, the film has garnered close to 5 lakh likes on the platform.
Reacting to the trailer of the film, Deepak wrote in an Instagram story:
"Sorry that many women will be able to relate to. Well done."
Deepak has played 13 ODIs and 25 T20Is for India. He has 47 wickets and 256 runs to his name in international cricket.
Get real-time updates on IPL 2025, live scores, IPL Prediction, match schedule, points table,Result & squad -CSK, MI, RCB, KKR, SRH, LSG, DC, GT, PBKS