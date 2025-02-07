"I can’t believe I have known this guy for 19 years" - Former RCB captain's wife surprises him with APT dance challenge [Watch]

Former South Africa and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) captain Faf du Plessis' wife, Imari Visse, recently surprised him with the viral APT dance challenge. The cricket star's better half shared a video on her Instagram handle where she can be seen doing the popular social media trend on the Rosé and Bruno Mars' blockbuster collaboration 'APT'.

Visse mentioned that it was an attempt to surprise du Plessis as they are set to complete 19 years of knowing each other. The right-handed batter seemed amazed by the gesture and was even caught blushing.

Sharing the clip, Visse captioned the post:

"I can’t believe I have known this guy for 19 years this week!!!! Here is my attempt to still surprise him 😉 #aptchallenge #iknowitsnotgreat."

Trending

Faf du Plessis and Imari Visse dated for several years before tying the knot on November 23, 2013. Their wedding ceremony was held at Kleine Zalze Wine Estate in Stellenbosch. They are proud parents to two daughters, Amelia and Zoey.

RCB bid adieu to Faf du Plessis ahead of IPL 2025 auction

Faf du Plessis was released by RCB ahead of the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) auction following a three-year captaincy stint. The veteran opener will ply his trade for a new side this year after being signed by Delhi Capitals (DC) for ₹2 crore.

Du Plessis was last seen in action during the ongoing SA20 2025 where he captained the Joburg Super Kings. The 40-year-old was the top performer with the bat for his team in the season, amassing 286 runs across 10 innings at a strike rate of 138.16.

The Super Kings won four out of their 10 league stage matches, finishing fourth in the points table. Their campaign ended with a heartbreaking 32-run loss to Sunrisers Eastern Cape in the Eliminator.

While du Plessis scored just 19 runs in the knockout fixture, he grabbed the limelight for a sensational effort on the field. The former RCB skipper plucked out a gravity-defying catch to dismiss David Bedingham off leg spinner Imran Tahir's bowling in the clash.

Expand Tweet

Faf du Plessis announced his retirement from Test cricket in February 2021. However, he has yet to officially retire from T20Is and ODIs. He hasn't played for South Africa since February 2021.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking for fast live cricket scores? Download CricRocket and get fast score updates, top-notch commentary in-depth match stats & much more! 🚀☄️