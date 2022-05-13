"I can't compare myself to them" - Rajat Patidar on batting alongside the likes of Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis in IPL 2022 

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) batter Rajat Patidar spoke about batting alongside players like Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis in the star-studded unit. The 28-year-old has stepped up in the top order after the former captain was promoted to open the innings.

While initially being unsold at the mega auction, Patidar found himself back at the RCB camp after coming in as a replacement for the injured Luvnith Sisodia. The Madhya Pradesh-born batter made his debut for the franchise in IPL 2021. He scored 71 runs across four matches at a strike rate of 117.

Admitting that it is a good feeling to bat alongside greats like Kohli and du Plessis, Patidar said on RCB Match Day:

"Feels good to bat with superstars like Kohli and Faf, who have been dominating international cricket. At the same time, I had to be focused on my own ability. I can't compare myself to them, they have a different kind of abilities and mindsets. So, I was backing myself and was in my own zone,"

The batter has shared partnerships with both Kohli and du Plessis in RCB's recent set of matches. He stitched a 105-run stand with the skipper during their win over SRH. Patidar put on 99-runs with Virat Kohli during their contest against GT at the Brabourne Stadium as well.

"It feels really good when you time the ball well and contribute to the team" - Rajat Patidar

The right-handed batter has been a vital cog in terms of balance when it comes to the batting unit. He has endured a much more fruitful campaign this time around after scoring 131 runs in four matches at an average of 34.25 and an improved strike rate of 134.64.

Stating that he kept things simple in the off-season, he said:

"Feeling great with the way I am playing, placing and timing the ball. It feels really good when you time the ball well and contribute to the team. I was just trying to keep things simple in my mind and in my practice sessions."

RCB will take on PBKS in a crucial encounter at the Brabourne Stadium tonight. The Faf du Plessis led side can effectively eliminate PBKS and KKR from the playoff race with a maiden victory at the venue this season.

