“I was crying from 3 am to 5 am, shaved my head” - Suyash Sharma recalls painful experience of U-19 rejection

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) young leg-spinner Suyash Sharma recently opened up on how he cried for a couple of hours after being rejected following the U-19 trials last year. He added that even shaved his head in disappointment.

Suyash, 19, has been one of the surprise success stories for KKR in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) edition. In nine matches, he has claimed 10 wickets at an average of 28 and an economy rate of eight. Suyash has been difficult to pick with his unconventional bowling action and quick arm speed.

In a video shared on Indian Premier League’s Twitter handle, the youngster revealed his journey from going bald to flaunting long hair. He recalled:

“Last year, I gave U-19 trials and I did very well, but I wasn't selected. The list came around 12:30-1 after midnight and I had slept. I woke up at around 3 and I was crying from 3 am to 5 am. They just called me once, saying that they want to see me and then they told me that they wouldn't entertain me. I went crying from there as well.

“After that, I went home, I shaved my head.” Suyash continued, “I was really disappointed thinking - why did it happen with me? What was my fault? I am doing well; still this is happening with me. I was really down. But, after that, I was determined. I told myself that I will improve my skills to such an extent that they will take me from my home.”

On his long hair, which has also grabbed some limelight along with his bowling, Suyash explained:

“After that [U-19 rejection], my hair grew and then I was also doing well in matches, so I thought… The hairstyle suited me as well. That’s why I am not cutting my hair.”

Coming in as the Impact Player in a match against RCB on April 6, Suyash registered figures of 3/30. He has kept chipping in with wickets in subsequent games.

“I was not expecting this could happen” - Suyash Sharma on getting picked by KKR

While Suyash impressed many during his trials for KKR, he candidly admitted that he wasn’t expecting to get picked by the franchise at the IPL auction.

Speaking about the eventful journey, the youngster said:

“When I came for KKR trials, everyone appreciated me, but nobody gave me any hint that they would pick me straight from the trials. A lot of trials happen. Then the auction happened. I was coming back from another trial match. When I got down from the auto, I started getting a lot of calls. Then I felt, maybe I have been selected.

“My father was at the airport, he was crying. I cannot express that feeling because I was not expecting that this [selection for KKR] could happen.”

Suyash was part of KKR for the match against Rajasthan Royals (RR) on Thursday, May 11, at Eden Gardens in Kolkata. Coming in as the Impact Player, he registered figures of 0/22 in three overs.

